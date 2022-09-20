EA Iron Man game: Everything we know so far

EA Motive are working on a brand new Iron Man game with Marvel, so if you’re looking for release window speculation, platforms and gameplay details – here is everything you need to know about Tony Stark’s next adventure.

Prepare to blast your repulsor’s and take to the skies, as Marvel are giving Tony Stark a new gaming adventure. Dead Space remake developers EA Motive are bringing players a fresh Iron Man game, that will see the Avenger face thrilling threats like never before.

If you’re ready to suit up and save the world with Jarvis, then we’ve got you covered with all the details about EA’s Iron Man game.

Currently there is no release specified for the new Iron Man game. The upcoming Marvel adventure is in the pre-production phase, which will see the development team led by Olivier Proulx. Proulx previously worked on Guardian of The Galaxy for Eidos Montreal.

As the game is yet to be enter full production, we estimate EA’s Iron Man to be released by 2025 at the earliest.

Proulx expressed in a statement that “it’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today.”

“We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

EA’s Iron Man game: What platforms will it be on?

Though no platforms have been confirmed for the new Marvel title, we expect it to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and PC. It is unclear whether the game will factor in previous generations upon release.

EA’s Iron Man game: Gameplay details

The upcoming Iron Man game will be a third-person, single-player adventure that will promise blistering action, in typical Marvel affair.

Bill Roseman, the Creative Director and President at Marvel Games said that “we are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters.”

“Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”

Speaking with GamesIndustry.biz, Roseman also said that “Every decision (the Motive team) are making about their Marvel universe, their Tony Stark, their Iron Man… they’re building it from the ground-up.”

“I don’t want to say what is and isn’t in this game, but for example, there is S.H.I.E.L.D, Hydra, there’s the Daily Bugle, there’s these different countries that exist. These are building blocks that make the Marvel universe. They make it feel like a real Marvel story.”