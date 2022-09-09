Uncharted creator’s Marvel Game reportedly drops Captain America & Black Panther in WW2

Uncharted creator Amy Hennig’s upcoming Marvel game will reportedly feature both Captain America and Black Panther and be set during the second world war.

It was reported in August 2022 that Amy Hennig and Skydance New Media would be unveiling a brand new Marvel game as part of the partnership the studio has made with Marvel Entertainment.

And while the game is set to be properly announced at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, a brand new leak may have given away the main characters and plot of this upcoming Marvel game.

The latest leaks came from MCU Status on Twitter, with a September 8 post detailing how the title will “be a WW2 set adventure featuring Captain America and Black Panther. The duo will face off against the forces of Hydra.”

Following this leak, the Marvel community has begun theorizing on Reddit what the game could include and which version of the Black Panther it could focus on.

Surprisingly, this is not the only Marvel game starring Black Panther that is rumored to be in development, with EA reportedly working on an open-world experience where players will take control of Black Panther.

While Marvel’s Avengers game was not received well by fans and critics alike, the latest Spider-Man titles have been a smash hit for PlayStation. With Spider-Man 2 in development as well as a stand-alone Wolverine title, it appears that Marvel fans can expect to see multiple games about their favorite heroes be released in the coming years.

As well as this Marvel project, Hennig and Skydance New Media are also reportedly working on a brand new Star Wars title. While these are just rumors for the moment, fans won’t have to wait long to find out if they are true. Be sure to head back over to Dexerto after the Disney & Marvel Games showcase for all the news and updates on the content that is shown.