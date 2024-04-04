Dragon’s Dogma 2 has hidden Pawn Affinity system: Secret feature explained

BRB, hiring a more diverse roster of Pawns so as not to get burned.

Fans have uncovered the hidden Pawn Affinity system in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and they’re already working out how to use the mechanic to their advantage.

Pawns are a fundamental part of Dragon’s Dogma 2, just like in the original. While there’s plenty of information about vocations, inclinations, and specializations for Pawns, the Affinity system from the original game seemed to be missing.

However, dedicated fans have now uncovered proof of the existence of the Affinity system in DD2, and they’ve been sharing how other players can use it to their advantage.

Reddit user dooderek first started a thread about the discovery, but other players soon joined in to share their findings.

Someone has even created a mod players can use to check the affinity levels of their Pawns.

According to the findings, there are a few different actions players can take to improve their affinity waiting with their Pawns. One player has even done the math and worked out it will take 19 brines to get a Pawn with max affinity to fall out of favor with their Arisen.

For those wanting to experiment with maxing out their Pawn Affinity, we’ve outlined the basics of the system below.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Pawn Affinity system explained

The hidden Pawn Affinity system in Dragon’s Dogma 2 determines how much a Pawn cares for their arisen. Maxing out a Pawn’s affinity changes their disposition toward the Arisen. The Pawn Affinity system maxes out at 1000 affinity. Pawns with 620 Affinity and over adopt a new idle pose, deliver more affectionate voice lines, and even blush.

According to those who’ve experimented with the system, a Pawn with 620 Affinity will “fall in love” with their Arisen. It also gives players access to a special line of dialogue from the Pawn after getting the game’s true ending.

How to Raise Affinity with your Main Pawn

From what players have discovered, it looks like the following actions are the most effective for raising the main Pawn’s affinity. The only actions that will lower the main Pawn’s affinity is death or brining. Each action also has a 10-minute cooldown before it can be used to raise Affinity again.

