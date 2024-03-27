Dragon’s Dogma 2 community rallies to ensure no Pawn is left behind

Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are joining forces to give every Pawn a chance to shine. Players are encouraging one another to use the Riftstone of Potential to find the Pawns who’ve never been hired before and give them a chance on a mission.

Pawns are the companions of the Arisen in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and they form an integral part of the game’s combat system. Every Arisen has their own Main Pawn who travels with them.

On top of that, Pawns can be loaned out to other players to use on missions. Players hire three additional Pawns beside their Main Pawn to create a full party.

But of course, with so many fans enjoying everything Dragon’s Dogma 2 has to offer, not every player’s Pawn gets hired for a mission. That’s where the Riftstone of Potential comes in.

Riftstones are unique fonts of power that allow players to view Pawns available for hire and dismiss current Pawns. The Riftstone of Potential allows players to view Pawns who “lack travel experience”. In other words, Pawns who’ve never been hired by another player.

After learning about the Riftstone’s function, some fans are putting out the call to other players to use it.

“Riftstone of Potential shows you pawns that have never been hired…” reads a thread on Reddit. “Please find it and hire these poor high-level pawns. No one deserves to have their pawn never hired.”

“After 19 levels my pawn finally got hired and it warmed my cold dead heart.” One player replied, agreeing with the thread’s sentiment.

Others chimed in offering to hire neglected Pawns and encouraging people to drop their Pawn IDs in the thread.

As wholesome as the community initiative to leave no Pawn behind is, players would do well to check any hired Pawns for signs of sickness before they hit up a campsite. Or else they could run the risk of a Dragonsplague infection breaking their game.