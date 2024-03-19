Gaming

Dragon’s Dogma 2 release times across all regions

Sourav Banik
Dragon's Dogma Logo RevealCapcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2, is coming soon and we now have the official global release times for Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Here’s when Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches later this week.

After almost 12 years since the original game came out, fans of the ARPG franchise will finally get to enjoy the much-awaited sequel on March 22, 2024. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and is set to release on all current-gen consoles and PCs.

On March 19, Capcom announced the official launch time of Dragon’s Dogma 2. The release timings of the Steam version vary a bit compared to the console launch times. So, with that in mind, here are all the launch timings of Dragon’s Dogma 2 across all regions.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 release times

Dragon’s Dogma 2 release time on Steam

The times that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be launching on PC via Steam are listed below:

Thursday, March 21, 2024

  • Toronto: 8 pm EDT
  • Los Angeles: 5 pm PDT
  • New York: 8 pm EDT
  • Mexico City: 6 pm CST
  • Sao Paulo: 9 pm BRT

Friday, March 22, 2024

  • London: midnight GMT
  • Helsinki: 2 am EET
  • Paris: 1 am CET
  • Riyadh: 3 am AST
  • Seoul: 9 am KST
  • Tokyo: 9 am JST
  • Auckland: 1 pm NZDT

Dragon’s Dogma 2 release time on PS5 & Xbox Series X/S

Thursday, March 21, 2024

  • Los Angeles: 9 pm PDT

Friday, March 22, 2024

For the rest of the regions, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will release at midnight local time on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

