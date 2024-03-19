Dragon’s Dogma 2 release times across all regions

Dragon’s Dogma 2, is coming soon and we now have the official global release times for Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Here’s when Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches later this week.

After almost 12 years since the original game came out, fans of the ARPG franchise will finally get to enjoy the much-awaited sequel on March 22, 2024. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and is set to release on all current-gen consoles and PCs.

On March 19, Capcom announced the official launch time of Dragon’s Dogma 2. The release timings of the Steam version vary a bit compared to the console launch times. So, with that in mind, here are all the launch timings of Dragon’s Dogma 2 across all regions.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 release times

Dragon’s Dogma 2 release time on Steam

The times that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be launching on PC via Steam are listed below:

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Toronto : 8 pm EDT

: 8 pm EDT Los Angeles : 5 pm PDT

: 5 pm PDT New York : 8 pm EDT

: 8 pm EDT Mexico City : 6 pm CST

: 6 pm CST Sao Paulo: 9 pm BRT

Friday, March 22, 2024

London : midnight GMT

: midnight GMT Helsinki : 2 am EET

: 2 am EET Paris : 1 am CET

: 1 am CET Riyadh : 3 am AST

: 3 am AST Seoul : 9 am KST

: 9 am KST Tokyo : 9 am JST

: 9 am JST Auckland: 1 pm NZDT

Dragon’s Dogma 2 release time on PS5 & Xbox Series X/S

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Los Angeles: 9 pm PDT

Friday, March 22, 2024

For the rest of the regions, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will release at midnight local time on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

