Dragon’s Dogma 2 release times across all regions

Dragon’s Dogma 2 release times across all regionsCapcom
Dragon’s Dogma 2, is coming soon and we now have the official global release times for Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Here’s when Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches later this week.
After almost 12 years since the original game came out, fans of the ARPG franchise will finally get to enjoy the much-awaited sequel on March 22, 2024. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and is set to release on all current-gen consoles and PCs.
On March 19, Capcom announced the official launch time of Dragon’s Dogma 2. The release timings of the Steam version vary a bit compared to the console launch times. So, with that in mind, here are all the launch timings of Dragon’s Dogma 2 across all regions.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 release times
Dragon’s Dogma 2 release time on Steam
The times that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be launching on PC via Steam are listed below:
Thursday, March 21, 2024
- Toronto: 8 pm EDT
- Los Angeles: 5 pm PDT
- New York: 8 pm EDT
- Mexico City: 6 pm CST
- Sao Paulo: 9 pm BRT
Friday, March 22, 2024
- London: midnight GMT
- Helsinki: 2 am EET
- Paris: 1 am CET
- Riyadh: 3 am AST
- Seoul: 9 am KST
- Tokyo: 9 am JST
- Auckland: 1 pm NZDT
Dragon’s Dogma 2 release time on PS5 & Xbox Series X/S
Thursday, March 21, 2024
- Los Angeles: 9 pm PDT
Friday, March 22, 2024
For the rest of the regions, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will release at midnight local time on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
For more on Dragon’s Dogma 2, check out our other content below:
Dragon’s Dogma 2 editions & pre-order bonuses | Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have romance? | Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC system requirements | Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 a PS5 exclusive?