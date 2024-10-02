Dragon Ball Sparking Zero pre-orders beating even Black Ops 6 as hype mounts

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has fans so hyped that pre-orders for all three editions are beating out industry juggernauts including Black Ops 6, at least on certain platforms.

After over a decade, the beloved Budokai Tenkaichi franchise is returning, with Dragon Ball Sparking Zero set to revitalize the series with a huge roster of characters, multiple unique game modes, arenas, and more.

While Dragon Ball is one of the most popular anime of all time and has always had success with its video game titles, the hype is so high for Sparking Zero that pre-orders for the game are even beating out the likes of Activision’s Black Ops 6.

Sparking Zero beats out Black Ops 6 for PlayStation pre-orders

As shared on X (formerly Twitter) by DrLove, all three editions of Sparking Zero are beating out Black Ops 6 on PlayStation. Dexerto has verified this is the case across multiple regions for PSN.

Despite Black Ops 6 shaking up the Call of Duty franchise in a big way thanks to its overhauled gameplay mechanics, new features, and revamped Zombies experience, many are seemingly much more excited to dive into the world of Dragon Ball again.

Hype around pre-orders has only generated more excitement for Sparking Zero, with fellow X users commenting and sharing their own posts about the news that the game is beating out BO6 for pre-orders.

One X user wrote, “All editions are insane; this game will actually do huge numbers,” while another added, “This is a win for Dragon Ball and anime-based games.”

Sparking Zero also dominates on Steam

Steam Sparking Zero has cracked the top 5 for top-selling games on Steam

Sparking Zero is also beating out Black Ops 6 for pre-orders on Steam. Currently, the new Dragon Ball title is sitting at the number 3 spot on the top 100 selling games across Steam in the US, moving up seven spots from just last week.

Meanwhile, Black Ops 6 isn’t even in the top 50 and is currently sitting in the number 62 spot.

Given that Black Ops 6 will be available for free on Xbox for Game Pass subscribers, it’s much harder to gauge how the two are squaring off on the big green machine.

While Dragon Ball has always been successful with its video games, other popular anime franchises, aside from Pokemon, of course, have struggled to emulate this type of anticipation.

As such, to see gamers flocking to Sparking Zero in droves while the new Call of Duty falls behind marks a huge shift in the space, which may open doors for other anime franchises to try their hand at diving into the gaming world.

For those who have yet to pre-order Sparking Zero, the game will be released on October 11, 2024, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.