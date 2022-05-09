Dr Disrespect’s Midnight Society studio signs Elder Scrolls & Halo dev

Dr Disrespect’s Midnight Society video game studio has officially signed a new Technical Director, this time with experience working on Halo and The Elder Scrolls.

Members of the Champions Club – Doc’s fans – have been waiting for more news regarding Project Moon ever since it was first revealed.

With a website for people to scroll through, integration of NFTs cleared up, and Founder’s Pass owners selected, it’s going to be an exciting next few months for all involved. As the excitement surrounding the project bursts into life, the team is expanding too.

Alex Fennell joins the team as the Technical Director of Infrastructure, set with the task of turning ideas into reality for the AAA project. Previously, he’s worked as Lead Systems Engineer on The Elder Scrolls Online, Senior Software Engineer on Halo Infinite, and on The Sims in multiple dev positions.

Advertisement

Halo & Elder Scrolls dev joins Dr Disrespect’s Midnight Society

The news was announced by Midnight Society on Twitter, on May 9.

They said: “The Existence continues to expand! Please help us welcome Alex Fennell to Midnight Society as our Technical Director of Infrastructure!

Read More: Dr Disrespect arrives in WWE 2K22 and you can download him now

“From Halo to Elder Scrolls to The Sims, his world-building know-how turns ‘would be cool’ ideas into reality.”

The Existence continues to expand! Please help us welcome Alex Fennell (@canuckavenger) to Midnight Society as our Technical Director of Infrastructure! From Halo to Elder Scrolls to The Sims, his world-building know-how turns "would be cool" ideas into reality. pic.twitter.com/MmdaiIGAi5 — Midnight Society (@12am) May 9, 2022

The announcement comes two weeks after Jim Gray joined the development team as Gameplay Engineering Director.

Gray has worked with Call of Duty and Star Wars in the past, showing Doc’s studio is building out a star-studded squad for the studio’s codenamed debut game ‘Project Moon.’

For more news on Midnight Society, head over to our news hub.