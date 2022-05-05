Dr Disrespect arrives in WWE 2K22 and you can download him now

YouTube streaming sensation Dr Disrespect has finally arrived in WWE 2K22 thanks to the Community Creations option.

The two-time, back-to-back Blockbuster video game champion has appeared in WWE programming in the past, featuring on a SmackDown live taping and also had legendary superstar The Undertaker appear on a previous stream.

While he’s never rocked up to a Pay-Per-View event to continue that rivalry with the phenom, fans can lock Doc into some dream matches on the video game.

A Community Creations design – which is essentially a downloadable created wrestler made by another player – has emerged, showing the streamer dripping from head to tippy-toe on WWE 2K22.

Dr Disrespect WWE 2K22 creation discovered

The created superstar, uploaded to TikTok by user mg21tv, looks exactly like the leader of the Champions Club.

His entrance video shows off Doc’s signature body armor, black wig, headphones, sunglasses, and mustache, making it the perfect downloadable character for players.

The icing on the cake comes when the entrance music hits, Dr Disrespect’s hit track ‘Alleyways’, with the announcer introducing him as “The Doc”.

Doc’s full entrance in WWE game

The entire video was uploaded to YouTube as well, and the full version is even better.

How to get Dr Disrespect in WWE 2K22

For those looking to get Dr Disrespect in WWE 2K22, all fans have to do is download the character from the Community Creations menu.

To do this, follow these instructions:

How to download WWE 2K22 Community Creations

Load up WWE 2K22. Go into the Online section of the game. Click Community Creations. Hit Downloads. Search for Dr Disrespect – and download the one you want!

With the iconic streamer now available to get in WWE 2K22, it’s only a matter of time before online matches are being dominated by violence, speed, and momentum. For that, you can thank user mg21tv.