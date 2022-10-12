Dr Disrespect roasts YouTuber who claims Deadrop might never release

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Dr Disrespect is known for his aggressive online personality and when a YouTuber claimed that Deadrop might not see the light of day, the leader of the Champions Club didn’t hold back on his roast.

Deadrop is the debut project from Doc’s Midnight Society studio and aims to bring a new flavor of FPS to the market. The game has been labeled a ‘vertical extraction shooter’ and has been compared to titles like Escape From Tarkov and The Cycle: Frontier.

While development seems to have progressed rather quickly on the upcoming title, that wasn’t enough to convince one fan who casted doubts on whether or not the final product will ever see the light of day.

In classic fashion, The Doc didn’t take too kindly to those remarks and publicly roasted the critical commenter.

The exchange took place on Twitter when the studio shared a glimpse of several vehicle models that will show up in the game.

Journalist Paul Tassi had quoted that post to ask how a game that seems to take place entirely inside of one building could possibly have cars, and that’s when the victim of Doc’s roast chimed in.

“I’ll be shocked if this game ever releases,” they said.

It didn’t take long for the studio co-founder to find that reply and take a shot of his own, calling out the YouTube link in the doubter’s bio. “Focus on your channel that feels like it will never get attention.”

Dr Disrespect’s fans also came out of the woodwork to say that the non-believer ‘doesn’t belong in the arena’ and suggested that the Two-Time deserved to ‘get ’em outta there’. While this might be seen as an overstep for most game devs, it seems like the carefree attitude from the big guy has transferred off the screen and into the world of game design as well.