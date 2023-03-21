Dr Disrespect fires back at MoistCr1TiKal’s DEADROP criticism: “Are people gonna keep up?”

With Midnight Society’s DEADROP hinging on the value of in-game items, many, including the likes of MoistCr1TiKal, have expressed concern over cheating issues. Though Dr Disrespect has been quick to fire back, brushing off the feedback while asking if anyone else can “keep up.”

When the first details emerged on DEADROP, the debut project from Dr Disrespect’s Midnight Society studio, eyebrows were quickly raised over the title’s focus on the blockchain. From early access Founders Pass NFT holders to the idea of in-game items being tradeable online for real currency, many core features revolve around the digital marketplace.

With playtests ensuing and more fans getting hands-on time with the title in recent months, Doc added some fuel to the fire with a March 6 tweet. “Imagine trying to ‘extract’ with an item you discovered worth $100,000 on the chain,” he said. “A new PVP experience is upon us.”

At the time, he claimed those not in favor of this design methodology were simply “brain dead,” a comment that landed him in hot water with other internet celebs like Asmongold and MoistCr1TiKal. Namely, the latter focused his criticism on potential issues arising from cheaters and hackers.

After all, if players are able to ‘game the system’ and cheat their way to victory, not only are they ruining the competitive experience, but they could also be walking off with items holding real-world value, potentially up to six figures of actual currency a piece.

Now looking to fire back at the concerns raised by Moist in particular, Dr Disrespect issued a statement during a March 20 broadcast, lashing out as Doc does best.

“Any information regarding an anticheat?” one viewer asked an hour into the YouTube stream. “No information right now,” Doc quickly responded, before beginning his rant. “Here’s the thing…

“Got me in the corner again, huh? Take it easy guys, take it easy,” he said sarcastically, acting as though his back was against a wall under the pressure. “I had no idea we needed an anticheat for our game. No idea, had no idea. You’re absolutely right, that’s a great point. That hasn’t even crossed my mind…”

Before he could finish that sentence, the streamer snapped and posed a question to his community. “Holy sh**, are people gonna keep up? God, we’re so far ahead of the game it’s just incredible.

“MoistCr1TiKal, I like you a lot, I do, and you bring up some valid points. It’s absolutely realistic, I’m right there with you. But the thing is… not just right there with you, a little bit further, already been there, you know what I mean?”

Admitting that cheats are indeed an “understandable concern,” Doc did agree with many of the points raised by Moist. “Cheating is going to be a full-time occupation,” he said in his video breaking down DEADROP a few weeks prior. “It’d be stupid not to cheat if items go up to $100,000, it’s a no-brainer.

“It’s a problem you won’t have a solution to. Every single developer has cheaters. No one’s been able to solve that issue.”

While Dr Disrespect refused to spill the beans on any specifics regarding his game’s anticheat system, it seemingly isn’t as big a concern for him and the Midnight Society team at this stage. Brushing the issue aside, he repeated his question, asking “when are they gonna keep up?” implying they’re already ahead of the curve in that regard.

Obviously, as it’s still early days yet with DEADROP still in active development, it remains to be seen just how its developers will handle the cheating crisis, especially before eager fans run into possible hackers and lose real-world money in the process.

However, if that major concern can be mitigated, even Moist is hopeful for the game’s future. “I’m happy Dr Disrespect is making this game and I don’t think it’s going to turn out to be a scam.”