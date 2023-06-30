Does Path of Exile have controller support?

Path of Exile is an exciting ARPG where players battle hordes of enemies and collect loot, but does the game have controller support? Here’s everything you need to know.

Grinding Gear Games Path of Exile is a great Diablo alternative if you’re looking for a free-to-play ARPG. It’s an action-packed title where players have to battle their way through Ancient Gods and hordes of dangerous enemies all while collecting the best loot as possible.

You can enjoy Path of Exile solo or with friends but many PC players may be wondering if the game has controller support. After all, being able to hook up your controller to your PC for certain games can greatly enhance your experience.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not the game has controller support.

Grinding Gear Games Path of Exile does feature controller support.

Yes, Path of Exile features full controller support for PC.

When players connect either a PlayStation DualSense or an Xbox controller, the game will automatically detect them, however, you may still need to change your input settings for the controller depending on your personal preferences when it comes to ARPGs.

How to change Path of Exile input settings

Before you can dive into the game with your controller, you’ll likely want to adjust the input settings to make sure your skills are mapped to the buttons you’re most comfortable with.

In order to remap your skills in Path of Exile, simply press down on your Right thumbstick to enter remapping mode. From here, you’ll be able to assign your skills to whichever buttons you prefer.

By default, your core skills are automatically mapped to the controller face buttons so four skills can be accessed with a quick press on any of these buttons, and four additional skills can be executed by holding the left or right trigger while pressing any of the face buttons. If you’d prefer to switch the face buttons your skills are assigned to, however, you can easily remap them by using the method explained above.

