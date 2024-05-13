Marvel Rivals: Does the game have controller support?

Marvel Rivals is the newest hero shooter coming into focus with iconic heroes from the Marvel universe. Here’s what you need to know about the game’s controller support.

Marvel Rivals is the newest game everyone is talking about. The hero shooter brings characters from all over the Marvel universe to brawl it out in an all-out battle that has the internet hyped up.

As a PC-only game though, it has players concerned if they’ll be able to bring their controllers along for the ride. The game will seemingly be ported across onto consoles soon enough, which means we’ll get support eventually, but PC controller players may still be wondering in the interim.

Does Marvel Rivals have controller support?

Marvel Rivals does have controller support. This was confirmed by the very first closed Alpha test that started in May 2024. Developers NetEase revealed in an earlier announcement that the test “will support your gear, so give it a try and share your experiences with us.”

With the game already having controller support in its early Alpha tests, it is highly unlikely this would change when the game is fully launched.

How to use a controller in Marvel Rivals

Using a controller in Marvel Rivals is as easy as plugging it in. Once you plug the controller in, your game should recognize that you’ve hit a button on your controller, and a notice will appear explaining that you are switching devices.

You can swap back to mouse and keyboard at any time by using whichever device you prefer, so feel free to change back and forth as necessary.

It’s important to note that you should ensure you have controllers enabled on Steam, and you should try using controllers that are commonly accepted like Xbox or Playstation ones.