Path of Exile is an exciting loot-focused game where players can trade their coveted gear with one another but it’s not immediately obvious how to do this, so here’s exactly how to trade in Path of Exile.

If you’re looking for a free-to-play alternative to Diablo then Path of Exile is a great option and it’s become an extremely popular ARPG over the years. This action-packed title from Grinding Gear Games sees players battling through hordes of dangerous evils and taking on Ancient Gods, all while collecting the best loot possible.

One of the best ways to obtain new gear in the game is by trading with other players, however, the trade process isn’t fully explained in the game so if you’re wondering exactly how it works then we’ve got you covered.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about how to trade in Path of Exile.

Grinding Gear Games Trading with other players is a great way to get new gear in Path of Exile.

How to trade in Path of Exile

Trading in Path of Exile works as a buying and selling system but unlike some other games it doesn’t feature an in-game auction house for players to list their items for sale, instead, all trading in Path of Exile takes place through the game’s official trade website.

The website allows players to list their loot for sale and you can easily filter searches to find the specific items you’re looking for whether it’s a shield, an axe, or an amulet, you’re bound to find what you need.

You can also filter your searches for properties alongside gear type, so if you’re on the hunt for an item with an elemental resistance for example, you can easily select that option to make sure the results match exactly what you need.

Once you’ve decided on the item you’d like, and made sure you have the currency the seller is requesting, follow the steps below to complete a trade in the game:

Send the seller a message

If they still have the item available to sell, they should send you an in-game party invitation

Accept the invitation

Right-click on the seller’s character portrait

Select ‘Visit Hideout’ from the menu

Once you arrive, the seller should send you a Trade Request

You can then trade your in-game currency for the item

That’s everything you need to know about how to trade in Path of Exile! For more content on the game, as well as the upcoming sequel, be sure to check out our home page.