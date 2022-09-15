How to enable Discord voice chat on Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One consoles

Discord has finally made its way to the Xbox ecosystem and players can now connect their accounts to the voice chatting platform. Here’s how you can link your Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles to Discord and enjoy all its features.

If you are someone who owns an Xbox console and always wanted to talk to your friends via Discord, then we have some good news for you. The feature which was always accessible to PCs has made its way to Microsoft’s console lineup.

On September 13, 2022, an update for Xbox supporting Discord’s integration was finally rolled out. This means you can now connect to its voice chats natively from your consoles without much hassle. This integration is a boon and would definitely help players to streamline their in-game communications with their team or buddies.

If you’re wondering how to connect your Xbox console to Discord, our guide has everything you need to know.

Contents

Discord / Xbox Play, chat, and have fun with your friends over Discord on your Xbox consoles.

How to connect your Xbox account to Discord?

Even if you’ve connected your Xbox account to Discord before, you need to connect it again. This will ensure you grant access to all the new permissions required to access the Voice feature on your Xbox console.

You must also remember to upgrade your console to the latest version and install Xbox mobile app on your phone.

With that said, here’s a simple set of steps you need to follow to connect your Xbox account to Discord:

Login to your Discord account from a different device. It can be a PC, Mobile Client, or from its official website.

Go to your User Settings and click on the Connections tab.

Click on the Xbox icon and proceed with your account linking.

Once a window pops up, log in with your Microsoft account details.

Once done, you’ll need to click on the “Authorize and Continue” option.

That’s it – you now have successfully linked your Xbox and Discord accounts.

Let’s now look at the way to connect your Discord account from your Xbox console.

How to connect your Discord account from your Xbox console?

Connecting your Discord account from your Xbox console is a crucial step to complete the process. If you are unaware on how to do the same, all you need to do is follow these steps:

Boot up your console and press the Xbox button on the controller.

Go to the Settings option from Profile & System menu.

Click on Account and the head over to “Linked social accounts”.

Under the Not Linked section, choose the Discord tile and select Link.

Follow the prompts to connect your Discord and Xbox accounts.

Now it’s time to transfer your Discord Voice Call to Xbox.

Discord Discord Voice Transfer can be done from both mobile and PC clients.

How to transfer your Discord Voice Call to Xbox console?

In order to transfer your Discord Voice Call to your console, you’ll need the Xbox mobile app.

Once it gets downloaded, go ahead and link your console to your phone by following the onscreen steps.

Now, you’ll need to hop onto a Discord voice channel either from the mobile client or your PC.

From there, you’ll need to select the “Join on Xbox” option.

The Xbox mobile app will open automatically where the option “Transfer Audio” will be written.

That’s it! Now all you need is to plug in your headset to your Xbox and you’re good to go.

You’d also be able to Mute and Deafen your audio by swiping up in the voice channel and it will reflect in your Xbox Console.

If you want to transfer the Discord voice from your PC, the steps will remain the same. All you need to do is find the “Join on Xbox” option in the PC app.

So, there you have it – that’s a detailed guide on how you can enable Discord voice chat on Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One consoles. If you have a Discord server and want to add some bots to enhance the experience, here are some of the best Discord bots for music, moderation & games to add in 2022.