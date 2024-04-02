Microsoft testing Xbox AI chatbot for gamers

Microsoft is developing an AI chatbot to resolve queries for Xbox users, a new report has revealed.

Microsoft is no stranger to AI applications, thanks to its close partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI, and quick rollout of Microsoft Copilot AI in Windows 11. Now, the company has set its sights on its gaming division, according to a report from The Verge.

Microsoft’s Xbox AI chatbot is personified through an animated character, who will help users resolve issues connected to the Xbox platform, and its various services. The service can also assist in resolving customer queries such as refunds.

Microsoft confirmed the existence of the Xbox chatbot directly to the publication, and it aims to support inputs via both voice and text, General Manager of Gaming AI at Xbox, Haiyan Zhang commented in a statement to The Verge.

“We are testing an Xbox Support Virtual Agent, an internal prototype of an animated character that can query Xbox Support topics with voice or text,” she explained. “The prototype makes it easier and quicker for players to get help with support topics using natural language, taking information from existing Xbox Support pages.”

Using chatbots is nothing new for customer service applications, but integrating an LLM such as a ChatGPT-like solution could help Microsoft roll out AI across all manner of its products and services, and game development is no exception. It’s understood that Microsoft also plans to bring in AI tools for asset generation in its developer and platform toolkit, too.

So, while this Microsoft Xbox AI chatbot might soon help users resolve problems and errors, there might also be a future where Xbox uses AI asset generation in the next Halo, Gears of War or Forza title.

There’s no current release date for the Microsoft Xbox AI chatbot, but don’t be surprised if it makes its way onto your Xbox console soon. The company’s Copilot AI was announced in May 2023, and has since become mandatory for all new Windows 11 devices as of January 2024.