Deathloop voice actor accidentally reveals potential plans for a sequel

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

The voice actor for Deathloop’s main character Jason Kelley may have accidentally leaked either a sequel to the hit Bethesda title, or DLC that could soon be on the way.

Deathloop, released back in September 2021, was one of the biggest games of the year and received a healthy amount of praise on release from both critics as well as general audiences.

The Bethesda-published FPS instantly spawned a huge fanbase, particularly because of its unique gameplay design centered around solving the game’s time loop and helping protagonist Colt escape the island of Blackreef.

Although the game is just a year old, it sounds like a sequel might already be in development.

Article continues after ad

Deathloop 2 potentially leaked by voice actor

During a live autograph signing with the two main voice actors of Deathloop, Jason Kelley (Colt) and Ozioma Akagha (Julianna), Kelley may have let it slip that the pair are working on an undisclosed Deathloop project for developer Akrane Lyon.

Kelley answered a question from a viewer about how the audition went when he initially got the role of Colt.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He said, “I can’t say them, because they’re still sometimes hiring us under the codenames.”

Jason paused, then his eyes went wide, realizing he may have just revealed secret information.

“Did I just say something that I shouldn’t have said?”

Article continues after ad

The Deathloop project they are working on behind the scene could either be a full-fledged sequel to the original game, or a new DLC project.

Neither Arkane nor Bethesda have publicly commented on a follow-up to the original Deathloop, but now having this information, it’s safe to say Colt and Julianna’s story is likely not over just yet.