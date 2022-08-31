Deathloop fans demand Xbox release as game is set for PS Plus Extra

Amid news that Deathloop is launching across PS Plus Extra and Premium in September, Xbox fans demand its release on Microsoft-owned consoles.

Prior to Microsoft’s purchase of ZeniMax Media and its subsidiaries, Bethesda Softworks included, Sony struck a timed-exclusivity deal for Deathloop.

Once Xbox closed the deal on its acquisition, the publisher promised to abide by Bethesda’s previously signed agreements. Thus, the Arkane Lyon-developed Deathloop landed on PC and PS5 in September 2021, with many understanding the console exclusivity would end in one year’s time.

But newer developments raise even more questions about when exactly the shooter will migrate to the Xbox ecosystem.

Deathloop joins PS Plus’ Games Catalog in September

PlayStation has officially announced the PS Plus lineup for September, including the monthly games and new Games Catalog offerings.

Notably, Arakane Lyon’s Deathloop will become available to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in the coming weeks on Tuesday, September 20.

Bethesda confirmed the news on its official Twitter page, which Xbox fans have flocked to with questions about when the shooter will arrive on their platform.

Comments along the lines of “Xbox,” “Xbox when,” “Gamepass when,” and so on fill the post’s replies. Meanwhile, users such as Jagar Tharn ponder whether Deathloop’s PS Plus release will further impact the long-awaited Xbox Series X|S launch.

Given the one-year exclusivity deal, the expectation is that Deathloop will finally make the jump to Xbox sometime after its first-year anniversary on September 14.

At the time of writing, though, neither Microsoft nor Bethesda Softworks have offered concrete details on the matter.

Deathloop follows the misadventures of Colt and Julianna, two assassins trapped in a timeloop on the isle of Blackreef. In true Arkane fashion, players can experiment with all manner of unconventional skills and weapons to see their mission through to completion.