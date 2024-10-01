Hideo Kojima added Death Stranding 2 character because of hit sci-fi anime

Hideo Kojima is currently working on Death Stranding 2, and it’s been revealed that his love of anime is influencing the game in more ways than one.

Development on Death Stranding 2 has been underway for some time, and there was an update at Tokyo Game Show 2024. Aside from the usual vague Kojima teases, including a dance number with multiple Dollmen, because why not.

Among the revelries, we got to hear from some of the cast, including Shion Wakayama. During her segment, Kojima states that she was brought in because he loved her voice work in the anime show Lycoris Recoil.

The TV show, which premiered in 2022, follows two young female assassins who are drafted by the government to kill certain targets, while maintaining regular lives doing household chores. It’s an ambitious production from Solo Leveling studio A-1 Pictures, and it’s wholly original.

Kojima has not been coy about enjoying Lycoris Recoil, wearing shirts involving the protagonists, Takina Inoue and Chisato Nishikigi. Shion voices Tanika, so we might now know who’s his favorite of the pair – though I’m sure he enjoys both in their own ways.

As part of the showcase, we found out that the Death Stranding sequel is around 30-40% finished, so there’s quite a ways to go. Despite this, Kojima is still planning for the new game to arrive in 2025, where it’ll be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, much like the predecessor was for the PlayStation 4.

Meanwhile, A-1 Pictures remains hard at work on Solo Leveling, putting together the second season and the first compilation film for the franchise. Solo Leveling: ReAwakening arrives this November, allowing viewers the chance to see the first two episodes of Season 2 early and in theatres.

The perfect way to distract from the wait for the return of Death Stranding and Lycoris Recoil. In the meantime, you can find out what’s happening with Death Stranding 2.