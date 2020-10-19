Cyberpunk 2077 weapons list, gameplay features, and combat guide

After many delays, CD Projekt Red’s newest game – Cyberpunk 2077 – is finally heading for its big release. To make sure you’re up-to-date, we’re breaking down the different weapons the game has, its key gameplay features, and how to make the most of combat.

The original release date of April 16th, for Cyberpunk 2077, seems a long time ago now. The game has seen multiple delays, such is the perfection required, and now it’s nearly time to play it. Which means that there is a lot of information to absorb, and we’re going to break that information down for you.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk’s futuristic, almost dystopian, setting allows for unconventional gameplay in the form of creative augmentations, multi-purpose weapons, and vehicles straight out of 2077.

Furthermore, the game will offer a wide array of weaponry, graciously provided by the 12 different corporations that make up the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. So let’s have a look at all the definite weapons and gameplay/combat features we know of so far.

Advertisement

Weapons in Cyberpunk 2077

Given that the game is set way into the future, lots of sophisticated, cutting-edge firearms and melee weapons are to be expected for the player to use.

Weapons are manufactured by 12 different corporations and their availability is determined by a colored tier system – in terms of rarity. There are also 3 different types of weapon too:

Power Weapons – Standard guns with typical ammo. Can be an SMG, Pistol, Shotgun, Machine Gun, and Revolver. High recoil. High rate of fire.

Tech Weapons – Powered by rail gun technology to fire electromagnetic projectiles. Have strong penetrative effects. Strong damage. Low rate of fire.

Smart Weapons – Uses lock-on technology to fire caseless, guided ammo. Doesn’t require manual aim. Does less damage.

Here are the 12 Corporations and their weapons that we know of at this moment:

Advertisement

Arasaka – Ronin HS8, Tki- 20 Shingen, HJSH-18, Masamune, Mantis Blades, Thermal Katana, Gorilla Arms

Budget Arms – Blunderbuss, Carnage, Slaughtomatic

Consistutional Arms – M2067 Defender, Unity

Darra-Polytechnic –

Kang Tao – G-58 Dian, Type 41, KK-68, L-69 Zhuo

Malorian –

Midnight Arms – SOR-22

Millitech – ARK-44, Crusher, PDU-5 Mine, M-10AF Lexington, M221 Saratoga, RKD-12, M-179 Achilles

Nokota Manufacturing – Genesis 19:24, D5 Coppherhead

Rostovic – DB-2 Satara, DB-4 Palica

Tsunami Defense Systems – Tsunami Nekomata, Tsunami Nue

Textpohnka – RT-46 Burya

Gameplay features and combat guide

Cyberpunk has adopted conventional RPG tropes by having a perks system. It provides different skill trees that can shape your character, meaning your version of V can be a stealthy assassin or a gung-ho aggressor. Perks are very influential – particularly with health – as the game offers no regenerative health until you unlock certain perks.

Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayer infiltrates Night City as real life female V

Equipment and technology is going to be key in Cyberpunk with specific augmentations giving you access to environmental, and enemy, information. You’ll be able to scan your surroundings and identify enemy strengths and weaknesses. Additionally, your Nanowire – a tool connected to V’s arm – can also hack into equipment, and hack into enemies.

Your playstyle can also be a factor in choosing what tools the game affords. For example, if you’re aggressive, you can claim an enemy as a hostage to provide you a buffer. If they survive, it’s up to you what their fate is. If you prefer stealth, you might want to make use of the versatile melee weapons that can be used up-close, from a distance, and quietly to remain undetected.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 guns and combat trailer

To give you an idea of what Cyberpunk’s weapons look like, here’s a short gameplay trailer showing off some of the game’s shiny toys.

This is already a stellar showing of some of the awesome things you can expect to get your hands on in Cyberpunk 2077.

Advertisement

As we get even more information on guns and additional gameplay and combat features, we will update you with any applicable changes.