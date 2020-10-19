 Cyberpunk 2077 weapons list, gameplay features, and combat guide
Logo
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 weapons list, gameplay features, and combat changes

Published: 19/Oct/2020 17:20

by Andrew Highton
Cyberpunk character shooting a weapon
CD Projekt Red

Share

CyberPunk 2077

After many delays, CD Projekt Red’s newest game – Cyberpunk 2077 – is finally heading for its big release. To make sure you’re up-to-date, we’re breaking down the different weapons the game has, its key gameplay features, and how to make the most of combat.

The original release date of April 16th, for Cyberpunk 2077, seems a long time ago now. The game has seen multiple delays, such is the perfection required, and now it’s nearly time to play it. Which means that there is a lot of information to absorb, and we’re going to break that information down for you.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk’s futuristic, almost dystopian, setting allows for unconventional gameplay in the form of creative augmentations, multi-purpose weapons, and vehicles straight out of 2077.

Furthermore, the game will offer a wide array of weaponry, graciously provided by the 12 different corporations that make up the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. So let’s have a look at all the definite weapons and gameplay/combat features we know of so far.

Advertisement
A character being shot in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
If you so choose, the gameplay can be loud, violent, and bloody.

Weapons in Cyberpunk 2077

Given that the game is set way into the future, lots of sophisticated, cutting-edge firearms and melee weapons are to be expected for the player to use.

Weapons are manufactured by 12 different corporations and their availability is determined by a colored tier system – in terms of rarity. There are also 3 different types of weapon too:

  • Power Weapons – Standard guns with typical ammo. Can be an SMG, Pistol, Shotgun, Machine Gun, and Revolver. High recoil. High rate of fire.
  • Tech Weapons – Powered by rail gun technology to fire electromagnetic projectiles. Have strong penetrative effects. Strong damage. Low rate of fire.
  • Smart Weapons – Uses lock-on technology to fire caseless, guided ammo. Doesn’t require manual aim. Does less damage.

Here are the 12 Corporations and their weapons that we know of at this moment:

Advertisement
  • Arasaka – Ronin HS8, Tki- 20 Shingen, HJSH-18, Masamune, Mantis Blades, Thermal Katana, Gorilla Arms
  • Budget Arms – Blunderbuss, Carnage, Slaughtomatic
  • Consistutional Arms – M2067 Defender, Unity
  • Darra-Polytechnic –
  • Kang Tao – G-58 Dian, Type 41, KK-68, L-69 Zhuo
  • Malorian –
  • Midnight Arms – SOR-22
  • Millitech – ARK-44, Crusher, PDU-5 Mine, M-10AF Lexington, M221 Saratoga, RKD-12, M-179 Achilles
  • Nokota Manufacturing – Genesis 19:24, D5 Coppherhead
  • Rostovic – DB-2 Satara, DB-4 Palica
  • Tsunami Defense Systems – Tsunami Nekomata, Tsunami Nue
  • Textpohnka – RT-46 Burya

Gameplay features and combat guide

A character looking at a screen in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
Augmentations are a big part of the game’s narrative

Cyberpunk has adopted conventional RPG tropes by having a perks system. It provides different skill trees that can shape your character, meaning your version of V can be a stealthy assassin or a gung-ho aggressor. Perks are very influential – particularly with health – as the game offers no regenerative health until you unlock certain perks.

Equipment and technology is going to be key in Cyberpunk with specific augmentations giving you access to environmental, and enemy, information. You’ll be able to scan your surroundings and identify enemy strengths and weaknesses. Additionally, your Nanowire – a tool connected to V’s arm – can also hack into equipment, and hack into enemies.

Your playstyle can also be a factor in choosing what tools the game affords. For example, if you’re aggressive, you can claim an enemy as a hostage to provide you a buffer. If they survive, it’s up to you what their fate is. If you prefer stealth, you might want to make use of the versatile melee weapons that can be used up-close, from a distance, and quietly to remain undetected.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 guns and combat trailer

To give you an idea of what Cyberpunk’s weapons look like, here’s a short gameplay trailer showing off some of the game’s shiny toys.

This is already a stellar showing of some of the awesome things you can expect to get your hands on in Cyberpunk 2077.

Advertisement

As we get even more information on guns and additional gameplay and combat features, we will update you with any applicable changes.

Gaming

Best free three-star weapons in Genshin Impact

Published: 19/Oct/2020 16:48

by James Busby
Genshin Impact weapon weapon feature image
miHoYo

Share

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s world is filled with all kinds of deadly weaponry, but getting your hands on the game’s five-star items can prove incredibly difficult. In order to save you time and money, we’ve put together the best free-to-play three-star weapons you should be using in Genshin Impact.

From monolithic greatswords that tear through waves of monsters to lightning-fast polearms that overwhelm enemies with deadly combos, there is plenty of choice when it comes to choosing your weapon in Genshin Impact. Of course, knowing which weapons to upgrade can be a little tricky, especially if you don’t wish to waste your precious materials on low tier loot. 

Advertisement

However, not everyone is blessed with great luck when it comes to securing the game’s best characters and weapons. As you may know, the pull rates needed to grab a five-star weapon are incredibly low and things can get incredibly expensive if you’re looking to grab the game’s best weapons. Fortunately, our three-star weapon guide will allow you to still deal incredible amounts of damage, while also keeping you from breaking the bank. 

Debate Club

Debate Club weapon description
miHoYo
This monstrous club can put an end to even the mightiest of foes.

Despite its name, there’s hardly any room for debate when you’re busy bludgeoning your enemies with this mighty club. What separates this two-handed weapon from the rest of Genshin Impact’s other heavy hitters is its fantastic passive – Blunt Conclusion.

Advertisement

After your character uses an Elemental Skill, your normal or charged attacks will deal an additional 60% damage to your target. This passive lasts for 15 seconds and the bonus damage will trigger every three seconds, meaning you can apply huge amounts of lethal hits in a very short amount of time. 

Fillet Blade

Fillet Blade weapon description
miHoYo
Slicing through waves of Hilichurls has never been so easy.

The Fillet Blade is arguably the most well-rounded three-star sword option in Genshin Impact as it doesn’t require any elemental conditions to be met. This means you can use this weapon in any team comp without compromising your DPS. What makes this weapon so potent is its on-hit passive.

Gash has a 50% chance of dealing an additional 240% damage to a single enemy, essentially giving you the chance to grievously wound an enemy or outright kill them. While this added kill potential can only occur once every 15 seconds, it’s still incredibly useful when you’re fighting a particularly tough foe. 

Advertisement

Sharpshooter’s Oath

Sharpshooter's Oath weapon description
miHoYo
Hitting enemy weak points is even more potent whenever this bow is equipped.

While you’ll often only switch to your archer when you need to apply an elemental reaction or solve a puzzle, you’ll be able to dish out plenty of weak point damage with this particular bow. As the name suggests, the Sharpshooter’s Oath is all about delivering highly precise shots.

In fact, this bow increases damage against weak spots by 24%. This percentage may seem rather small at first, but when you fully upgrade it, you’ll be able to hit weak spots for a massive 48% extra damage. This makes it a great choice for when you need to hit the weak spots of the game’s Ruin Guards and bloodthirsty bosses. 

Halberd

Halberd weapon description
miHoYo
The Halberd is one of the best three-star polearms in the entire game.

While Xiangling is currently the only polearm user in Genshin Impact, you’ll want to be on the lookout for this particular weapon if you plan on adding Zhongli and Xiao to your roster. The Halberd’s Heavy passive gives your normal attacks an additional 160% damage for a total of 10 seconds.

Advertisement

This damage buff is absolutely huge when you consider just how fast the polearm class is. In fact, you’ll be able to chain together multiple jabs and lunges in the time it takes for this buff to wear off.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

Genshin Impact Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers weapon desscription
miHoYo
This Catalyst may be incredibly common, but it is a fantastic addition to any team.

Catalyst users are mages who bombard enemies with AoE elemental effects and support their allies with life-saving heals. These mages are the bread and butter of most teams and invariably set up the big elemental combos you need to sweep your enemies off their feet. As a result, you’ll often want to quickly switch between them before unleashing your main damage dealer. This is where the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers catalyst comes in to play. 

Advertisement

When a Catalyst user has this particular weapon equipped, they will boost the next character’s damage by 24% for 20 seconds. This skill is incredibly useful when you switch into your main DPS as they’ll be able to dish out even more lethal hits. Not bad for a three-star tome. 

If you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay, then be sure to check out out our other tips guides.