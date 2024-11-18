Warframe dev reveals best weapons to look out for in 1999 update

A big part of Warframe is killing our enemies in increasingly spectacular and ingenious ways. As such, getting your hands on weapons that suit your playstyle is a top priority, and there’s about to be more choice than ever.

Warframe: 1999 is the next major step in the game’s future, as players travel back in time to unlock the answers to some of the many mysteries in the lore. This new time period opens the door to a host of weapons and features that we wouldn’t normally get in the Origin System.

But which weapons rise above the competition? Well, a lot of that will be down to personal taste and chosen build, but we asked Community Director Megan Everett for her favorite options heading into release.

“The Scaldra weapons are really fun. I don’t want to put the Stug down. The Stug is a great weapon, but I think they’ll be fun in terms of being a little silly, goofy, and different.”

Digital Extremes

“My mind also goes to playing around with the new Infested Lich weapons that are still to come. We’re still working on those, but the one that we alluded to on the devstream was a melee weapon that’s kind of like a pizza cutter.”

The update will bring many of the aforementioned Infested Lich armaments, as ten variants on more recognizable models from our time in the Origin System and three entirely new weapons.

The traits of these weapons should feature in both 1999 and the game’s modern setting in subtle ways, and they may have the potential to be some of the coolest in all of Warframe, as Everett explains.

“The Infested Liches are separate from the boy band; it’s not like you’re killing the humans. You’re killing this weird virus version of them that’s trying to take over. So they are not all there, and their weaponry is reflective of that, which I think is really fun. I think players will really enjoy those.

“It was a pleasant surprise that people liked the Vesper pistol in the demo as much as they did because I think it goes to show that something as simple as a well-done scope can really take a weapon from zero to a hundred.”

Warframe: 1999 is set to release in December as yet another free update for the MMO. The demo is available now, so check out our complete guide on how to get started.