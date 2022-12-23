Conor McGregor trashes new UFC games in latest Twitter outburst

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

It doesn’t look like two-time UFC game cover star Conor McGregor is the biggest fan of EA’s recent attempts at capturing MMA in video game form, as the Irish mega-star just trashed the latest title in an outburst on Twitter.

When it comes to video games focusing on the often-brutal combat sport of MMA, only a handful of developers have given it a shot over the years. Most prominently throughout the PS3 and Xbox 360 era, we saw THQ lead the charge with its immensely popular UFC Undisputed series. Since then, EA has been carrying the torch with the rebooted and simply titled ‘UFC’ games.

Four entries in this revamped series have been released since 2014, with each one gradually implementing new features and fighters. Following up on the debut title, which featured Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson on the cover, Conor McGregor served as the face of the series across the next two releases.

Although he was the big name spotlighted right up front, it appears the cover athlete isn’t a particularly big fan of the games he helped promote. In fact, McGregor just took the opportunity to lash out at EA’s newest release, UFC 4, amidst a flurry of tweets in a December 22 outburst.

While most of his attention was on British YouTuber KSI, a fellow celeb who just so happens to be fighting McGregor’s former training partner Dillon Danis in January, McGregor soon pivoted to the UFC games.

Sharing a picture of himself playing UFC 2 with none other than KSI, the Irish MMA icon couldn’t help but throw a haymaker at the game’s developer.

“Damn those early UFC games [were] the best,” he said. “The new one is current garbáiste.” Directly translated to English, this Irish term means ‘garbage.’

Clearly, McGregor isn’t the biggest fan of the latest UFC titles, preferring the Undisputed style, perhaps for its action-packed gameplay or even its more aggressive combat. Seemingly having tried EA’s newer iterations, the former double champ isn’t quite the biggest fan.

In years prior we’ve seen McGregor playing Call of Duty in the background of various videos, talking up his teenage stretch of lengthy gaming binges, and even starring in 2015’s Infinite Warfare in a minor villain role. So clearly an avid gamer himself, there’s no doubt he’s hopeful the next UFC game can recapture some former glory.