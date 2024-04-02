Pokemon TCG collector’s “free” GameStop pack comes in the clutch

A Pokemon TCG player used their monthly $5 GameStop coupon to buy a pack that wound up featuring an Iron Crown ex card.

GameStop Pro members enjoy several perks, one of the most noteworthy being a monthly reward of $5 in-store credit. Many would argue it’s not a bad deal for a membership that costs $25 a year.

Some members use the coupon to purchase Pokemon TCG packs since a selection of them only costs $5 or so. One person, in particular, recently lucked out with a pull featuring an Iron Crown ex holofoil.

A Reddit user who gets “free” Pokemon card packs via their $5 GameStop credit said the monthly discount came in the “clutch.”

One pull from their latest Pokemon TCG purchase is the Temporal Forces‘ Iron Crown ex card. As seen in the photo above, the holofoil card is nothing to scoff at.

Other Redditors in the thread were quick to agree that the card does indeed count as a great pull. One Pokemon fan wrote the following about Iron Crown, “Adamant this is the best-looking card in all of S&V thus far.”

Someone else noted that they need to start taking advantage of the GameStop coupon in a similar fashion: “I had never thought to use my monthly discount for that. I should start lol.”

The post even has non-members thinking the GameStop Pro membership is worth the price of admission. After all, especially considering the retailer’s other promotions, $25 a year is “cheaper than 12 packs of cards,” wrote another Redditor.