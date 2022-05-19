Bloodhunt devs “amazed” that Twitch streamers shroud, iiTzTimmy & more are playing the game

Sharkmob’s Vampire: The Masquerade-inspired battle royale, Bloodhunt, has captured the imaginations of Twitch behemoths like Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek and iiTzTimmy, and the devs are over the (blood) moon.

In its first month, Sharkmob’s Vampire The Masquerade battle royale, Bloodhunt, has gone from strength to strength, with Kindred from across the World of Darkness taking to the shadowy streets of Prague to stalk their unsuspecting prey.

Among the hordes flocking to Czechia’s capital are shroud, Kyedae, and iiTzTimmy, who all battled it out for Save the Children during Bloodhunt for Charity.

With the game’s population rising exponentially according to SteamCharts, Bloodhunt Producer David Sirland has opened up how it feels to see their game picked up by some of the gaming universe’s most famous faces.

Advertisement

Bloodhunt devs elated after Twitch success

In the wake of Bloodhunt for Charity and the ever-growing interest in the game’s Twitch persona, Sirland and the team are eternally grateful for the community’s response to their take on the VTM franchise.

“It’s a great feeling seeing big names, and especially skilled play at a very high level – and see how they also are enjoying themselves while playing our game,” he told Dexerto. “It gives us great hope for the future and which direction the game will take in the coming weeks and months for sure!”

Sharkmob has also been widely praised for using its platform for real-life good, with their Save the Children tournament’s success heralding possible future initiatives.

Advertisement

“It’s amazing to be able to work in entertainment and have such a positive impact for something as important as Save The Children,” Sirland explains. “To us as a team, it is super rewarding to see this event go so well too, and hope we can do more of these in the future!”

As the denizens of Prague continue to get restless and the game continues its meteoric rise, it’ll be interesting to see which bloodthirsty creators dive in next.

Until then, though, you’ll find us taking each of the clans for a spin and draining some humans of their blood rocking our Bloodhunt for Charity t-shirt.

Advertisement

Looking to dive into the night? Be sure to check out our VTM Bloodhunt guides to get ahead of the competition:

Bloody Roots quest guide | All Blood Resonances & best types | Best clans in Bloodhunt ranked | How to add friends in Bloodhunt | Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt ranked guide | Octahedron guide