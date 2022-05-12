How to watch Bloodhunt for Charity event ft. shroud, xQc, iiTzTimmy: Stream & giveaways

Ever wanted to see Twitch titan Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek take on Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel in a Bloodhunt battle for the ages? Here’s how to watch Sharkmob’s Save the Children charity stream, as well as all of the streamers involved.

Ever since the release of Sharkmob’s Vampire The Masquerade-inspired battle royale, Bloodhunt, streamers from every walk of life have been taking to the shadowy streets of Prague in search of easy prey.

As Twitch’s most famous faces get to grips with the game’s four clans and their respective Archetypes, the devs have challenged them to battle it out for the crown on behalf of Save the Children, a charity dedicated to helping young people on a global scale.

In an event entitled ‘Bloodhunt for Charity,’ we’ll be able to watch the likes of shroud, xQc, iiTzTimmy, and many more juke it out for the spot at the top of the food chain; so here’s how you can tune in and possibly snag some free loot.

Bloodhunt for Charity: Stream

Bloodhunt for Charity takes place on May 14 at 10 AM PST / 1PM EST / 6PM BST / 7PM CEST on Bloodhunt’s official Twitch channel.

We’ve embedded this below so that you can tune into all of the action.

Bloodhunt for Charity: Teams & participants

Eight different teams will be taking part in the bloody battle royale, with some of Twitch’s most famous faces attempting to raise more money than their cohorts. Viewers who donate will be eligible for giveaways during the course of the event.

18 different streamers are set to participate, meaning squads will compete as a trio:

AgenteMaxo

AnnieFuschia

Aroyitt

AverageJonas

Bnans

Gabbie

JeelTV

KingGeorge

Omie

Sacriel

Shroud

Shurjoka

Subroza

Tonton

TSM_Reps

Vlesk

WARDELL

xQc

Those looking to donate can do so via this link.