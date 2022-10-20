Bloodborne remake demands hit all-time high after deleted Sony tweet

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

Fans of From Software’s PS4 exclusive Bloodborne have been asking for a remake for a long time. And, a very zoomed-in part of Bloodborne’s cover got tweeted and promptly deleted by Sony, fans want news on the long-awaited remake.

Bloodborne is one of the most critically acclaimed PS4 exclusives, and a hallmark title of Sony’s last-generation offering. The fact that Bloodborne has maintained relevancy for over half a decade speaks volumes of its reach and following.

Seeing Bloodborne trend on Twitter is fairly common, with fans of the game asking for a remake (or even just a 60FPS patch) whenever the remastering of other, newer Sony titles gets mentioned.

Now, after a tweet from the Sony Twitter account depicting a small part of Bloodborne’s cover was deleted, the fires have been stoked for Bloodborne fans desperate to see the game on modern platforms.

Bloodborne remake trends because of deleted Sony tweet

Bloodborne was originally released in 2015, and, at the time, it was a graphical showcase for the PS4. It came pretty early on in the PS4’s lifecycle, long before developers got a feel for how to best utilize the hardware.

Those who love Bloodborne and want to see the world fully realized at a smooth 60 FPS haven’t been quiet, and a tweet from the official Sony account that has since been deleted was enough to get fans excited, along with a fair bit of skepticism.

The tweet had a meteoric landing at first. At the drop of a hat (literally), Bloodborne fans jumped straight to speculating whether or not the tweet meant we’d finally get a remake of the game, or a patched version that runs at a higher framerate on the PS5.

With the tweet being quickly deleted, the hole has only been dug deeper. Fans have kept Bloodborne trending far past the tweet’s lifespan.

What’s more, it’s already been proven that Bloodborne can run at 60 FPS on the base PS4. Modder Lance McDonald proved that Bloodborne could run at 60 FPS on the PS4 with the resolution dropped to 720p.

We’ve since seen other modders take his set of changes to the PS5 and create the Bloodborne remake of their dreams through their own means.

Whether or not Sony is planning to release a Bloodborne remake or remaster remains to be seen.