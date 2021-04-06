Bizarre bootleg RPG with Smash Ultimate fighters is making fans lose their minds - Dexerto

With the success of Super Smash Brothers, it’s easy to see why some games may try to copy it. Sadly, getting such an incredible cast together is no easy feat to accomplish, unless of course you’re a weird mobile title that doesn’t care about following the law.

Super Fighter M – All Star isn’t just a game with an absurd title, it’s also absolutely hilarious with how it takes fighters from Smash Ultimate and adds in ridiculous voices for each one.

A series of videos from the game have begun spreading on Twitter and fans are losing their minds over how their characters are portrayed and how they sound.

For instance, when scrolling past Link from The Legend of Zelda, the character will say “I don’t like talking very much” in the most non-Link voice imaginable.

“Your friend is waiting for you in the garage”

This is my new favorite thing lmfao pic.twitter.com/MCGyY7jbOE — PooruBoy (@Pooru_Boy) April 5, 2021

There is some meta humor here though, as Link doesn’t really talk in his own games, minus those infamous CD-I titles from the 90s.

Others are even stranger. Wario just shouts “treasure box is mine” and Kirby (yes Kirby) talks in a soft voice about how he “can’t be separated” and Donkey Kong asks about “banana butter pie” – it’s really weird.

Perhaps the most bizarre voice line, however, comes from Rosalina who simply says “your friend is waiting for you in the garage.” Considering this line has absolutely no context, it’s easy to see why fans are confused and amazed.

While not all of the characters are from Smash, it’s hard to think of another game that featured Mario, Link, Megaman, Cloud, Sonic Pikachu, Mewtwo, Fox, and other gaming mainstays.

According to tvtropes, the game was kicked off the Google Play Store and was eventually terminated on March 8, 2021 after failed appeals. Additionally, there were issues with bypassing disabled in-app purchases.

The game has since seen a bit of a resurgence in popularity after a tweet showing off the voice lines spread online, racking up nearly 300,000 views in just one day.