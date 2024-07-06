Best Lycaon Zenless Zone Zero build: W-Engine, Drive Disc, team comp & more

Lycaon can prove a formidable asset to anyone’s team in Zenless Zone Zero. Keep reading for a detailed rundown of his best W-Engine, team comp, Drive Discs, and more.

Following its release on July 4, the first Zenless Zone Zero limited banner will headline the S-rank Ice unit Ellen until July 23. The featured A-rank characters alongside Ellen are Anton Ivanov and Soukaku.

In addition to Ellen, Lycaon is another powerful S-rank agent who can stun enemies and decrease their Ice RES.

If you’re hoping to add Lycaon to your team, we have a complete overview of his best W-Engines, Drive Discs, and more below.

Article continues after ad

Lycaon abilities in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse

Basic Attack

Basic Attack – Moon Hunter Press Basic Attack to activate. Unleashes up to 5 strikes in front, dealing Physical DMG. Hold down Basic Attack to charge up, increasing the power of the attack and dealing Ice DMG.



Dodge

Dodge – Suitable Positioning Press Dodge to activate. A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

– Dash Attack – Keep it Clean Press Basic Attack during a dodge to activate. Slides forward, launching a series of strikes in front, dealing Physical DMG.

Dodge Counter – Etiquette Manual Press Basic Attack during a Perfect Dodge to activate. Strikes enemies in front, dealing Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Assist

Reactive Assist – Wolf Pack When the on-field character is launched, press Perfect Assist to activate. Strikes enemies in front, dealing Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Defensive Assist – Disrupted Hunt When the character on field is about to be attacked, press Perfect Assist to activate. Parries the enemy’s attack, dealing massive Daze. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Vengeful Counterattack Press Special Attack after a Defensive Assist to activate. Creates an icicle in front, which strikes all enemies within range, dealing Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Special Attack

Special Attack – Time to Hunt Press Special Attack to activate. Unleashes a series of strikes in front, dealing Ice DMG. Hold down to charge up, increasing its power. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

EX Special Attack – Thrill of the Hunt When Lycaon has enough Energy, press Special Attack to activate. Unleashes a series of powerful strikes in front, dealing massive Ice DMG. Hold down to charge up, consuming Energy and enhancing the power of the attack. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Chain Attack

Chain Attack – As You Wish When a Chain Attack is triggered, select the character to activate. Unleashes a series of powerful strikes at enemies in a small area in front of him, dealing massive Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Mission Complete When Decibel Rating is at Maximum, press Chain Attack to activate. Unleashes multiple powerful strikes at enemies in a large area, dealing massive Ice DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Core Skill

Core Passive – Metallic Paws When Lycaon charges his Basic Attack to completion, the attack deals 40% increased Daze.

Additional Ability – Elegant Predator When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: When Lycaon hits a Stunned enemy, the target’s Stun DMG Multiplier increases by 35% (only activates once for the entire squad).



Core Skill Enhancements

A Base Impact increases by six, Metallic Paws skill level +1.

B Base attack increases by 25, Metallic Claws skill level +1.

C Base Impact increases by six, Metallic Paws skill level +1.

D Base attack increases by 25, Metallic Claws skill level +1.

E Base Impact increases by six, Metallic Paws skill level +1.

F Base attack increases by 25, Metallic Claws skill level +1.



Mindscape Cinema

Mindscape Cinema is similar to Genshin Impact’s constellation system in that the more copies you pull of each character, the more buffs you receive. Here are the effects of all the Mindscape Cinema levels for Lycaon:

Level One – Full Moon Momentum When Lycaon charges his Special Attack or EX Special Attack to completion, the attack will deal 15% increased Daze. Can trigger once every 8s.

Level Two – Energy Feedback When Stunning an enemy or triggering a squad member’s Chain Attack, Lycaon gains 5 Energy. Can trigger once every 1s.

Level Three – Attendant Training Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2

Level Four – Graceful Demeanor If attacked while charging or during a charged attack, Lycaon will immediately gain a Shield effect equal to 5% of his max HP, lasting for 5s. His Anti-Interrupt is increased for the Shield’s duration. This effect can trigger once every 15s.

Level Five – Alpha Nature Basic Attack, Dodge, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2

Level Six – Ruthless Hunter When a charged attack hits an enemy, the target suffers 10% increased DMG from Lycaon, stacking up to 5 times and lasting 12s. Only one stack can be gained per skill use, and repeated triggers reset the duration.



Best W-Engines for Lycaon in Zenless Zone Zero

The Restrained

The best W-Engine for Lycaon is the S-rank The Restrained. The W-Engine is specific to characters with the Stun Specialty, increasing their Impact percentage. When an enemy is hit by an attack, DMG and Daze from Basic Attacks increase by 6% for eight seconds, stacking up to five times.

Article continues after ad

Six Shooter

An A-rank alternative W-Engine for Lycaon is Six Shooter. Like The Restrained, this raises Lycaon’s Impact percentage to benefit Stun characters.

Article continues after ad

With this W-Engine, Lycaon gains 1 Charge stack every 3s, stacking up to 6 times. When launching an EX Special Attack, consumes all Charge stacks and each stack consumed increases the skill’s Daze inflicted by 4%

Best Drive Disc for Lycaon in Zenless Zone Zero

The best Drive Disc for Lycaon in Zenless Zone Zero is Shockstar Disco. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set Bonus Shockstar Disco 2-piece: Increases Impact by 6%.

4-piece:

Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, Dodge Counter, Special Attacks, and EX Special Attacks inflict 15% more Daze upon the main target.

In addition to Shockstar Disco, you can use Swing Jazz for the final two spots. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set Piece Set Bonus

Swing Jazz 2-piece: Energy Regen increases by 20%.

With this Drive Disc combination, Lycaon can make use of the Daze effect and recover energy more quickly to dish out EX Special Attacks more often.

Article continues after ad

Lycaon promotion and skill-enhancement materials

Promotion

You will need to gather Basic Stun Certification Seal, Advanced Stun Certification Seal, and Buster Certification Seal for Lycaon. Here is the exact number of required materials:

Article continues after ad

x4 Basic Stun Certification Seal

x32 Advanced Stun Certification Seal

x30 Buster Certification Seal

800,000 Dennies

Skill Enhancement Materials

Lycaon in Zenless Zone Zero needs Basic Freeze Chip, Advanced Freeze Chip, Specialized Freeze Chip, Hamster Cage Pass, Finale Dance Shoes, and Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit. The exact number of required materials is below:

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Finale Dance Shoes x9

Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit x60

Basic Freeze Chip x25

Advanced Freeze Chip x75

Specialized Freeze Chip x250

2.9 million Dennies

Lycaon pros and cons in Zenless Zone Zero

Pros Cons Lycaon can deal a decent amount of Daze DMG to opponents Short-range attacks that can lead to frequent interruptions Lycaon can decrease an opponent’s Ice RES, which can be helpful for teams focused on the element

Best Lycaon team comp in Zenless Zone Zero

The best team comp featuring Lycaon makes use of his ability to both decrease Ice RES and stun opponents. Therefore, we recommend placing him alongside Ellen and Soukaku to benefit from the latter’s DMG buffs.

As your Bangboo, you can choose Butler to recover energy thanks to Victora Housekeeping Co. characters.

Article continues after ad

Zenless Zone Zero Lycaon trailer

On May 27, 2024, HoYoverse posted Lycaon’s character demo on its official YouTube channel. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can watch it below:

If you want to play Zenless Zone Zero, check out our guide on system requirements. For more on the game, read our guides for Zenless Zero codes and controller support.