Best Football Manager 23 wonderkids for every position and price range

Football Manager 2023 brings a new set of wonderkids for players to uncover, develop, and turn into superstars. But who are they and where can they be found? Here, we’re running through the best FM23 wonderkids for every position and price range.
Football Manager 2023 is set to release on November 8 but, as is the case every year, the beta dropped a few weeks prior so fans can already delve into their new saves.
Alongside which clubs boast the biggest transfer budgets, a major topic every year are wonderkids, with players eager to uncover the best and brightest young talent in the game.
However, not every player opts to start out at Man City or Newcastle and so won’t have millions to splash. As a result, we’re setting out the best wonderkids for every position but also diversifying our picks based on their starting transfer values.
Naturally, the better players tend to cost more but bargains can still be found in the most unlikely of places. The value columns below detail the range between approximate player value and expected transfer fee (hence why some vary considerably).
Finally, we’ll be ignoring the most obvious choices – everyone knows about Jude Bellingham, Pedri and Erling Haaland.
Best FM23 wonderkids: Goalkeepers (GK)
|Name
|Nation
|Club
|Position
|Value (£m)
|Diego Callai
|Brasil
|Sporting CP
|GK
|2-4
|Dennis Seimen
|Germany
|VFB Stuttgart
|GK
|11-31
|Faaris Yusufu
|Germany
|Schalke 04
|GK
|0.15-2
|Murray Johnson
|Scotland
|Hibernian
|GK
|2-4
|Nathaniel Nwosu
|Nigeria
|Water FC
|GK
|0.007-0.09
|Gabriel Slonina
|USA
|Chelsea
|GK
|20-50
Best FM23 wonderkids: Defenders (RB, LB & CB)
|Name
|Nation
|Club
|Position
|Value (£m)
|Castello Lukeba
|France
|OL
|CB
|22-60
|Wisdom Amey
|Italy
|Bologna
|CB
|5-13
|Luke Mbete
|England
|Man City
|CB
|8-21
|Joel Agyekum
|Germany
|HSV
|CB
|0.02-0.3
|Leopold Querfeld
|Austria
|SK Rapid Wien
|CB
|14-40
|Caleb Okoli
|Italy
|Atalanta
|CB
|12-20
|Tino Livramento
|England
|Southampton
|RB
|60-80
|Martim Fernandes
|Portugal
|FC Porto
|RB
|0.7-2
|Agustin Giay
|Argentina
|San Lorenzo
|RB
|5-17
|Elijah Dijkstra
|Netherlands
|AZ
|RB
|3-9
|Ivan Fresneda
|Spain
|Real Valladolid
|RB
|0.4-1
|Malo Gusto
|France
|Lyon
|RB
|4-7
|Alejandro Balde
|Spain
|Barcelona
|LB
|20-72
|Monty
|Spain
|Torre Levante
|LB
|0.005-0.07
|Anders Borset
|Norway
|Molde FK
|LB
|2-5
|Nicola Zalewski
|Poland
|AS Roma
|LB
|10-30
|Rainey Breinburg
|Netherlands
|Feyernoord
|LB
|5-13
Best FM23 wonderkids: Central Midfielders (CDM, CM & CAM)
|Name
|Nation
|Club
|Position
|Value (£m)
|Warren Zaïre-Emery
|France
|PSG
|CDM
|12-40
|Romeo Lavia
|Belgium
|Southampton
|CDM
|30-100
|Maximo Perrone
|Argentina
|Velez
|CDM
|4-12
|Fidel Ambriz
|Mexico
|Leon
|CDM
|4-8
|Rafael Luis
|Portgual
|SL Benfica
|CDM
|1-5
|Archie Gray
|England
|Leeds United
|CM
|18-60
|Arda Guler
|Turkey
|Fenerbahce
|CM
|9-30
|Takuhiro Nakai
|Japan
|Real Madrid (Castilla)
|CM
|6-25
|MacKenzie Carse
|Scotland
|Celtic
|CM
|0.1-3
|Noel Aseko Nkili
|Germany
|FC Bayern
|CM
|1-20
|Cesare Casadei
|Italy
|Chelsea
|CM
|19-50
|Aaron Ciammaglichella
|Italy
|Torino
|CM
|3-6
|Luka Sucic
|Croatia
|RB Salzburg
|CAM
|12-35
|Jhon Solis
|Colombia
|Fortaleza CEIF
|CAM
|0.1-0.2
|Dariusz Stalmach
|Poland
|Milan
|CAM
|2-6
|Facundo Farias
|Argentina
|Colon
|CAM
|0.3-10
|Dorde Gordic
|Serbia
|Mladost
|CAM
|0.02-0.4
|Cole Palmer
|England
|Man City
|CAM
|10-90
Best FM23 wonderkids: Wingers (RM, RW, LM & LW)
|Name
|Nation
|Club
|Position
|Value (£m)
|Rayan Cherki
|France
|OL
|RW
|30-90
|Paul Wanner
|Germany
|FC Bayern
|RW
|7-35
|Angelo
|Brasil
|Santos
|RW
|15-45
|Assan Ouedrago
|Germany
|Schalke 04
|RW
|1-5
|Datro Fofana
|Ivory Coast
|Molde FK
|RW
|0.2-6
|Andreas Schjelderup
|Norway
|FC Nordsjaelland
|LW
|0.6-12
|Mathys Tel
|France
|FC Bayern
|LW
|30-150
|Owen Moffat
|Scotland
|Blackpool
|LW
|1-5
|Isaac Babadi
|Netherlands
|PSV
|LW
|10-30
|Vitor Roque
|Brasil
|ATP
|LW
|10-50
|Tobias Gulliksen
|Norway
|Stromsgodset
|LW
|0.5-5
Best FM23 wonderkids: Forwards (ST & CF)
|Name
|Nation
|Club
|Position
|Value (£m)
|Rasmus Hojlund
|Denmark
|Atalanta
|ST
|20-70
|Joe Gelhardt
|England
|Leeds United
|ST
|8-40
|Wilfried Gnonto
|Italy
|Leeds United
|ST
|20-35
|Endrick
|Brasil
|Palmeiras
|ST
|10-40
|Karim Adeyemi
|Germany
|Borussia Dortmund
|ST
|70-200
|Troy Parrot
|Ireland
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ST
|20-60
|Rodrigo Ribeiro
|Portugal
|Sporting CP
|ST
|5-20
|Emre Tezgel
|England
|Stoke
|ST
|10-30
|Suphanat Mueanta
|Thailand
|Buriram United
|ST
|0.05-2
Naturally, players will vary between games and, depending on how their respective careers pan out, they may not reach their full potential or may be available cheaper or more expensive than the stated price ranges.
Regardless, these youngsters are some of the best players in SI’s latest title so get your scouts and wallets ready and make them as good as they can be.