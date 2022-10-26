GamingGaming

Best Football Manager 23 wonderkids for every position and price range

Football Manager 2023
Sports Interactive

Football Manager 2023 brings a new set of wonderkids for players to uncover, develop, and turn into superstars. But who are they and where can they be found? Here, we’re running through the best FM23 wonderkids for every position and price range.

Football Manager 2023 is set to release on November 8 but, as is the case every year, the beta dropped a few weeks prior so fans can already delve into their new saves.

Alongside which clubs boast the biggest transfer budgets, a major topic every year are wonderkids, with players eager to uncover the best and brightest young talent in the game.

However, not every player opts to start out at Man City or Newcastle and so won’t have millions to splash. As a result, we’re setting out the best wonderkids for every position but also diversifying our picks based on their starting transfer values.

Naturally, the better players tend to cost more but bargains can still be found in the most unlikely of places. The value columns below detail the range between approximate player value and expected transfer fee (hence why some vary considerably).

Finally, we’ll be ignoring the most obvious choices – everyone knows about Jude Bellingham, Pedri and Erling Haaland.

Best FM23 wonderkids: Goalkeepers (GK)

NameNationClubPositionValue (£m)
Diego CallaiBrasil Sporting CPGK2-4
Dennis SeimenGermanyVFB StuttgartGK11-31
Faaris YusufuGermanySchalke 04GK0.15-2
Murray JohnsonScotlandHibernianGK2-4
Nathaniel NwosuNigeriaWater FCGK0.007-0.09
Gabriel SloninaUSAChelseaGK20-50

Best FM23 wonderkids: Defenders (RB, LB & CB)

NameNationClubPositionValue (£m)
Castello LukebaFrance OLCB22-60
Wisdom AmeyItalyBolognaCB5-13
Luke MbeteEnglandMan CityCB8-21
Joel AgyekumGermanyHSVCB0.02-0.3
Leopold QuerfeldAustriaSK Rapid WienCB14-40
Caleb OkoliItalyAtalantaCB12-20
Tino LivramentoEnglandSouthamptonRB60-80
Martim FernandesPortugalFC PortoRB0.7-2
Agustin GiayArgentinaSan LorenzoRB5-17
Elijah DijkstraNetherlandsAZRB3-9
Ivan FresnedaSpainReal ValladolidRB0.4-1
Malo GustoFranceLyonRB4-7
Alejandro BaldeSpainBarcelonaLB20-72
MontySpainTorre LevanteLB0.005-0.07
Anders BorsetNorwayMolde FKLB2-5
Nicola ZalewskiPolandAS RomaLB10-30
Rainey BreinburgNetherlandsFeyernoordLB5-13

Best FM23 wonderkids: Central Midfielders (CDM, CM & CAM)

NameNationClubPositionValue (£m)
Warren Zaïre-EmeryFrance PSGCDM12-40
Romeo LaviaBelgiumSouthamptonCDM30-100
Maximo PerroneArgentinaVelezCDM4-12
Fidel AmbrizMexicoLeonCDM4-8
Rafael LuisPortgualSL BenficaCDM1-5
Archie GrayEnglandLeeds UnitedCM18-60
Arda GulerTurkeyFenerbahceCM9-30
Takuhiro NakaiJapanReal Madrid (Castilla)CM6-25
MacKenzie CarseScotlandCelticCM0.1-3
Noel Aseko NkiliGermanyFC BayernCM1-20
Cesare CasadeiItalyChelseaCM19-50
Aaron CiammaglichellaItalyTorinoCM3-6
Luka SucicCroatiaRB SalzburgCAM12-35
Jhon SolisColombiaFortaleza CEIFCAM0.1-0.2
Dariusz StalmachPolandMilanCAM2-6
Facundo FariasArgentinaColonCAM0.3-10
Dorde GordicSerbiaMladostCAM0.02-0.4
Cole PalmerEnglandMan CityCAM10-90

Best FM23 wonderkids: Wingers (RM, RW, LM & LW)

NameNationClubPositionValue (£m)
Rayan CherkiFrance OLRW30-90
Paul WannerGermanyFC BayernRW7-35
AngeloBrasilSantosRW15-45
Assan OuedragoGermanySchalke 04RW1-5
Datro FofanaIvory CoastMolde FKRW0.2-6
Andreas SchjelderupNorwayFC NordsjaellandLW0.6-12
Mathys TelFranceFC BayernLW30-150
Owen MoffatScotlandBlackpoolLW1-5
Isaac BabadiNetherlandsPSVLW10-30
Vitor RoqueBrasilATPLW10-50
Tobias GulliksenNorwayStromsgodsetLW0.5-5

Best FM23 wonderkids: Forwards (ST & CF)

NameNationClubPositionValue (£m)
Rasmus HojlundDenmark AtalantaST20-70
Joe GelhardtEnglandLeeds UnitedST8-40
Wilfried GnontoItalyLeeds UnitedST20-35
EndrickBrasilPalmeirasST10-40
Karim AdeyemiGermanyBorussia DortmundST70-200
Troy ParrotIrelandTottenham HotspurST20-60
Rodrigo RibeiroPortugalSporting CPST5-20
Emre TezgelEnglandStoke ST10-30
Suphanat MueantaThailandBuriram UnitedST0.05-2

Naturally, players will vary between games and, depending on how their respective careers pan out, they may not reach their full potential or may be available cheaper or more expensive than the stated price ranges.

Regardless, these youngsters are some of the best players in SI’s latest title so get your scouts and wallets ready and make them as good as they can be.

