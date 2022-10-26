Best Football Manager 23 wonderkids for every position and price range

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Football Manager 2023 brings a new set of wonderkids for players to uncover, develop, and turn into superstars. But who are they and where can they be found? Here, we’re running through the best FM23 wonderkids for every position and price range.

Football Manager 2023 is set to release on November 8 but, as is the case every year, the beta dropped a few weeks prior so fans can already delve into their new saves.

Alongside which clubs boast the biggest transfer budgets, a major topic every year are wonderkids, with players eager to uncover the best and brightest young talent in the game.

However, not every player opts to start out at Man City or Newcastle and so won’t have millions to splash. As a result, we’re setting out the best wonderkids for every position but also diversifying our picks based on their starting transfer values.

Naturally, the better players tend to cost more but bargains can still be found in the most unlikely of places. The value columns below detail the range between approximate player value and expected transfer fee (hence why some vary considerably).

Finally, we’ll be ignoring the most obvious choices – everyone knows about Jude Bellingham, Pedri and Erling Haaland.

Best FM23 wonderkids: Goalkeepers (GK)

Name Nation Club Position Value (£m) Diego Callai Brasil Sporting CP GK 2-4 Dennis Seimen Germany VFB Stuttgart GK 11-31 Faaris Yusufu Germany Schalke 04 GK 0.15-2 Murray Johnson Scotland Hibernian GK 2-4 Nathaniel Nwosu Nigeria Water FC GK 0.007-0.09 Gabriel Slonina USA Chelsea GK 20-50

Best FM23 wonderkids: Defenders (RB, LB & CB)

Name Nation Club Position Value (£m) Castello Lukeba France OL CB 22-60 Wisdom Amey Italy Bologna CB 5-13 Luke Mbete England Man City CB 8-21 Joel Agyekum Germany HSV CB 0.02-0.3 Leopold Querfeld Austria SK Rapid Wien CB 14-40 Caleb Okoli Italy Atalanta CB 12-20 Tino Livramento England Southampton RB 60-80 Martim Fernandes Portugal FC Porto RB 0.7-2 Agustin Giay Argentina San Lorenzo RB 5-17 Elijah Dijkstra Netherlands AZ RB 3-9 Ivan Fresneda Spain Real Valladolid RB 0.4-1 Malo Gusto France Lyon RB 4-7 Alejandro Balde Spain Barcelona LB 20-72 Monty Spain Torre Levante LB 0.005-0.07 Anders Borset Norway Molde FK LB 2-5 Nicola Zalewski Poland AS Roma LB 10-30 Rainey Breinburg Netherlands Feyernoord LB 5-13

Best FM23 wonderkids: Central Midfielders (CDM, CM & CAM)

Name Nation Club Position Value (£m) Warren Zaïre-Emery France PSG CDM 12-40 Romeo Lavia Belgium Southampton CDM 30-100 Maximo Perrone Argentina Velez CDM 4-12 Fidel Ambriz Mexico Leon CDM 4-8 Rafael Luis Portgual SL Benfica CDM 1-5 Archie Gray England Leeds United CM 18-60 Arda Guler Turkey Fenerbahce CM 9-30 Takuhiro Nakai Japan Real Madrid (Castilla) CM 6-25 MacKenzie Carse Scotland Celtic CM 0.1-3 Noel Aseko Nkili Germany FC Bayern CM 1-20 Cesare Casadei Italy Chelsea CM 19-50 Aaron Ciammaglichella Italy Torino CM 3-6 Luka Sucic Croatia RB Salzburg CAM 12-35 Jhon Solis Colombia Fortaleza CEIF CAM 0.1-0.2 Dariusz Stalmach Poland Milan CAM 2-6 Facundo Farias Argentina Colon CAM 0.3-10 Dorde Gordic Serbia Mladost CAM 0.02-0.4 Cole Palmer England Man City CAM 10-90

Best FM23 wonderkids: Wingers (RM, RW, LM & LW)

Name Nation Club Position Value (£m) Rayan Cherki France OL RW 30-90 Paul Wanner Germany FC Bayern RW 7-35 Angelo Brasil Santos RW 15-45 Assan Ouedrago Germany Schalke 04 RW 1-5 Datro Fofana Ivory Coast Molde FK RW 0.2-6 Andreas Schjelderup Norway FC Nordsjaelland LW 0.6-12 Mathys Tel France FC Bayern LW 30-150 Owen Moffat Scotland Blackpool LW 1-5 Isaac Babadi Netherlands PSV LW 10-30 Vitor Roque Brasil ATP LW 10-50 Tobias Gulliksen Norway Stromsgodset LW 0.5-5

Best FM23 wonderkids: Forwards (ST & CF)

Name Nation Club Position Value (£m) Rasmus Hojlund Denmark Atalanta ST 20-70 Joe Gelhardt England Leeds United ST 8-40 Wilfried Gnonto Italy Leeds United ST 20-35 Endrick Brasil Palmeiras ST 10-40 Karim Adeyemi Germany Borussia Dortmund ST 70-200 Troy Parrot Ireland Tottenham Hotspur ST 20-60 Rodrigo Ribeiro Portugal Sporting CP ST 5-20 Emre Tezgel England Stoke ST 10-30 Suphanat Mueanta Thailand Buriram United ST 0.05-2

Naturally, players will vary between games and, depending on how their respective careers pan out, they may not reach their full potential or may be available cheaper or more expensive than the stated price ranges.

Regardless, these youngsters are some of the best players in SI’s latest title so get your scouts and wallets ready and make them as good as they can be.