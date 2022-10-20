Football Manager 2023 beta: How to get early access and play now

Lloyd is Dexerto's Games Editor, and manages gaming content across the site including news, guides, reviews, and features. He can regularly be found playing Destiny 2 or any game that involves shiny loot. You can contact him at [email protected]

The Football Manager 2023 beta has arrived. Here’s how to take part in the latest sports sim ahead of launch.

Football Manager 2023 will launch on November 8, and after the excellent 2022 installment, there’s a lot to look forward to.

With more realistic AI managers, another overhaul to the match engine, and an entire revamp of the recruitment systems, the game could be the best entry in the historic franchise yet.

Thankfully, as has been the case in the last few years, Football Manager 2023’s beta will let budding Guardiolas go hands-on. Here’s everything we know about it.

Sports Interactive/SEGA

Great news – the beta is live as of 6 PM BST/10 AM PT/1 PM ET on October 20.

That means you can jump right in now. Read on to find out how.

How to access the Football Manager 2023 beta

Accessing the beta is simple — you’ll just need to pre-order the game on either PC or Mac from a participating retailer (Steam is likely to be the most popular). You can see the full list of SEGA’s retail partners here. You’ll also save 20% by pre-ordering.

If you’ve already pre-ordered, simply head into the Epic Games Store or Steam and you’ll be able to install it from your library.

What is included in the beta?

Unlike many games that offer early access, the entire game is available in Football Manager 2023’s beta, albeit with some caveats.

None of the content is off-limits, but players may experience bugs and glitches that can be reported from the game’s menu.

Do beta saves carry over to the full game?

While multiplayer saves won’t be able to carry into the full release of Football Manager 2023, you will be able to transfer single-player saves. The process is automatic, too, so you should just be able to boot up the game when it launches on November 8.

Football Manager 2023 will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Find out about the full November lineup in our guide.