Bayonetta voice actor responds to claims she’s a “liar and gold-digger”

Voice actor Hellena Taylor responded to accusations she’s a “gold-digger” and a “liar” after reports said she was offered more money to reprise her role in Bayonetta 3 than she originally claimed.

Hellena Taylor made headlines on October 15 when the voice actor released a statement calling for a boycott of Bayonetta 3, claiming she was offered $4,000 to come back for the game’s third installment.

Since then, it was revealed that Taylor rebuffed Platinum’s offer to be recast in the role for $3-4k per voice session, which would total five sessions. Taylor countered the company with a six-figure offer, which Platinum declined.

Now, Taylor is hitting back and offering a defense of her actions since her boycott became public.

Bayonetta voice actor speaks out defending her “reputation”

On October 24, Hellena shared a post on social media targeted at people claiming she’s a “liar and gold-digger.”

She also explained her side of how negotiations went with Platinum, “As I posted on part three of my video thread. I explained that their first offer was too low. That offer was $10,000 total. Remember, this is a $450 million franchise.”

Taylor then said that she declined the company’s offer even after receiving a $5,000 pay bump offer following a personal letter she wrote directly to PlatinumGames’ Hideki Kamiya.

She then finally declined to voice the Umbra Witch in Bayonetta 3. After hearing nothing for the next 11 months, she claims the company came back to her with an offer of $4,000 to voice “some lines.” Hellena also claims she never asked for $250,000 and was only asking for a “fair, living wage.”

Despite her clarification, there is still confusion among fans as to what exactly went down.