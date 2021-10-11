Is Back 4 Blood coming to the Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything you need to know to play Left 4 Dead’s spiritual successor.

First there was Left 4 Dead, the staple title of the zombie survival genre, and now there’s Back 4 Blood, the title’s brother in arms that’s set to unleash the Ridden all over again.

Boasting enhanced graphics, a roster of unique zombie slayers, crossplay and a whole lot of gore, the game is perfect for the spooky winter months.

Looking to get your own little slice of zombie pie via the Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Back 4 Blood on Xbox Game Pass?

Upon release, Back 4 Blood will be available on the Xbox Game Pass.

The rotating subscription system sees a whole host of games become available to Xbox users, cutting down the price players have to pay to play all of the newest games.

Back 4 Blood will retail for $60 (£50), and considering the Game Pass is $10 (£8) per month, that’s quite the saving.

Where to buy Xbox Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass can be purchased via Xbox’s official website for both PC and Xbox consoles. Sadly, PlayStation players cannot take advantage of the deal.

The pass comes in two tiers:

Standard : Includes access to hundreds of games, as well as Xbox exclusive games on release. PC players can also get their first month for $1 (£1.)

: Includes access to hundreds of games, as well as Xbox exclusive games on release. Ultimate: Everything that comes with the standard edition, but also includes Xbox Live Gold, the ability to play games on Cloud and free in-game content.

Back 4 Blood will be available on the Game Pass from release day on 12 October.

So that’s everything you need to know about Back 4 Blood’s Xbox Game Pass debut! Looking to keep up with all of the latest B4B info? Check out our dedicated page.