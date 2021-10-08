Back 4 Blood Release Time: Early access, game pass, progress transfer

Back 4 Blood is finally coming, with servers already live for those who purchased Ultimate and Deluxe versions. We’re here to let you know when B4B will go live for those without early access.

Turtle Rock Studios — made up of Left For Dead 2 developers — have developed the spiritual successor to their prior release with Valve, and fans of the game are excited about its upcoming launch. With two beta tests under their belt, they’ve released several gameplay trailers as well as the official launch date of October 12.

The exact date and time you can get your hands on the game will depend on what version you bought. We’re here to help you figure out how soon you’ll be able to knock out zombie hordes.

Advertisement

Back 4 Blood early access release time

Early access is available starting October 7 for people who purchase the Ultimate or Deluxe versions of the game.

Xbox / Windows / PlayStation: 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET

4 AM PT / 7 AM ET Steam: 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET

The standard edition of Back 4 Blood launches on October 12. Xbox Game Pass players will be able to access the game at these times as well, since B4B is available on day one.

Xbox / Windows / PlayStation: 12 AM local time

12 AM local time Steam: Varies by country. US release will be 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

The official Back 4 Blood Twitter page has been kind enough to offer a graphic showcasing launch times across the world.

We heard the Ridden have caused outages around the world, that's not going to stop us. Set your alarms! #Back4Blood pic.twitter.com/FHlrAv4kVQ — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) October 4, 2021

Will progress transfer over from the beta

Unfortunately, Turtle Rock Studio has not enabled the ability for data to transfer from the beta version if you were able to take part.

Your Campaign and Versus modes will start over, and you will have to re-obtain your favorite cards to re-assemble your custom decks.

Advertisement

Now that you know what time your version of the game goes live, get ready to sit on the edge of your seat as you battle hordes of the undead. Keep an eye on our Back 4 Blood hub as we release more tips and tricks.