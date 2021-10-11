Is Back 4 Blood Cross-Platform? Crossplay on Xbox, PlayStation & PC

Does Back 4 Blood support crossplay? Here’s everything you need to know about cross-platform play on Xbox, PlayStation and PC so that you can dive into B4B and slay the hordes with friends.

Bringing the Left 4 Dead franchise into the present era, Back 4 Blood provides avid zombie hunters the perfect place to tear through undead armies in style.

Of course, just as in every apocalyptic situation, you get by with a little help from your friends – but what if they’re on PlayStation and you’re on PC?

If you’re looking to assemble your crack team of killers – or simply need someone else to toss to the zombies as a distraction – here’s everything you need to know about Back 4 Blood’s crossplay experience.

Is Back 4 Blood cross-platform?

One of Back 4 Blood’s best features is the fact that it does support crossplay. This means that players across all platforms can gather their squad and face The Ridden together.

How to play with friends in Back 4 Blood

When you first load into the game, a notification will pop up telling you which account you have signed in with, as well as your ID number. These details are what you’ll need to play with friends.

Thankfully, crossplay is automatically enabled, so you won’t need to search the in-game UI for a way to turn it on.

When you’ve decided who your other three teammates are, simply:

Go to the main menu. Select the “Social” tab. Add your friends under the “Back 4 Blood friends” option. Any Xbox friends you have that play the game have automatically been added under “Xbox Friends.” This also applies to people who are running the game via the Xbox Game Pass. Visit Phillips at the main camp. Choose your run, and add your friends to your party. Give ’em hell!

How to disable crossplay

Are the console kids getting on your nerves a bit? Or are the PC gamers the ones causing the problem? Either way, switching off cross-platform play is a piece of blood-soaked cake.

When you’ve spoken to Phillips and brought up the run menu:

You will see that crossplay is enabled at the top of the list. Go to ‘Preferences.’ The last section of the menu lets you choose whether crossplay is on or off. Switch it to off.

So that’s everything you need to know about Back 4 Blood’s crossplay feature! If you’re looking to stay ahead of crimson tides, be sure to keep up to date with all things B4B by checking out our dedicated page!