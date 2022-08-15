Former Uncharted director to showcase new Marvel game at D23

Amy Hennig, former Uncharted creative director, will unveil her hotly-anticipated Marvel game at D23 in September.

News about the mystery project first entered the public consciousness late last year, when Hennig and the crew at Skydance New Media announced a partnership with Marvel Entertainment.

This particular adventure will mark the AAA studio’s debut title. Little is known about the game itself at the time of writing, though.

Of course, this hasn’t stopped the internet from making guesses. One of the more popular theories posits the award-winning writer is heading up a Fantastic Four adventure.

Fortunately, more concrete details will surface in less than one month’s time.

Disney to tease Amy Hennig’s Marvel game at D23

During the D23 Expo on September 9, the company will broadcast a Disney and Marvel Games Showcase hosted by Blessing Adeoye Jr. from Kinda Funny Games.

The live show will kick off at 1:00 PM PT, with new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games set to appear.

Those who tune in can also expect to see new reveals from the likes o Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley.

In announcing the showcase on the D23 website, Disney also promised a “sneak peak” from Skydance New Media’s “Marvel ensemble game.”

Disney

Notably, this marks the first official mention of the project starring an ensemble. Some would argue it gives further credence to rumors that Amy Hennig’s Marvel game will revolve around the Fantastic Four.

This counts as one of many Marvel titles currently in development. Insomniac Games is hard at work on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, for example.

Meanwhile, Electronic Arts reportedly has a Black Panther game in the works. Another insider recently claimed EA additionally plans to publish an Iron Man-starring title.