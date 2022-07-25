Black Panther video game reportedly in development

Eleni Thomas . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

A Black Panther video game is reportedly in the works and could be the next big Marvel game for players to sink their teeth into. Despite the early reports, details are still quite thin.

It appears that the upcoming Black Panther sequel film isn’t the only content about the character that is in the works.

Gaming journalist Jeff Grubb posted about the recent Wakanda Forever trailer with the caption: “Wakanda Forever trailer is great. Let’s talk about the Black Panther game.” This has obviously sent fans into speculation.

Grubb didn’t have anything else to add about the specifics of the game in this post. However, he did imply that he will be talking details in an upcoming video of his.

While Marvel are of course full steam ahead when it comes to their TV and movie content, they have also begun rapping up gaming releases. The recent Spider-Man titles have been a massive success and the Guardians of The Galaxy title took gamers by surprise in the best way possible. In Dexerto’s review of the game we called it a “damn good space opera.”

However, not all recent Marvel games have been a smash hit. Square Enix’s Avengers game has been a massive flop for the devs despite the money and time being spent on the project. T’Challa is a playable character in The Avengers game and was brought in as part of the War for Wakanda expansion.

Fans have stated online how much they have enjoyed playing at the Black Panther, a character whose popularity continues to grow the more coverage and exposure he gets. Given that no other big new Marvel games have been announced lately, it is very likely a Black Panther game could be the next big thing for the company.

The game could serve as a standalone title or might even be a tie in game for the MCU. When new details are released we’ll be sure to cover them on the site so stay tuned. For more on Marvel content, check out all our Comic-Con coverage here.