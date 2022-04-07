Among Us VR revealed: Trailer, platforms, release window, more

Among Us is one of the most popular games in recent memory. Now, Innersloth have announced the long-rumored VR mode to make killing your friends more immersive than ever.

Among Us was one of the most unexpected breakout successes of the last decade, taking the gaming world by storm and revolutionizing multiplayer gaming. Sessions of fooling and murdering your friends became a weekly staple, especially when we were all stuck at home.

After it hit popularity in 2020, Among Us even inspired a number of similar games and modes. Gaming giant Fortnite even dropped Imposter Mode, which heavily riffed on the formula Innersloth perfected.

Advertisement

But throughout all the success, fans have been calling for the game to come to VR. Thankfully, during The Game Awards 2021, their wishes were answered.

Contents

Among Us VR Trailers

During the award show, a trailer dropped announcing that Among Us is getting a VR overhaul, letting players experience the game from a first-person perspective. The sort clip showed a crewmate manually completing a task, before being snuck up on by a devious imposter.

Among Us VR Reveal Trailer

A second trailer arrived on April 20, showcasing 90 seconds of proper Among Us VR gameplay. From completing tasks to stalking prey, this footage gave our first real look at how the game functions in VR.

Advertisement

Among Us VR Gameplay Trailer

Among Us VR Gameplay

In a blog post, developers Innersloth revealed that Among Us VR will feature the Skeld, the original map that helped shoot the game into mainstream popularity. To make full use of the VR hardware, the ship will be realized in 3D.

The structure will follow the same format that fans know and love. Only this time the emergency meetings will be in-person rather than behind the comfort of a chat screen.

Tasks will be familiar to long-time players but with an extra layer of interactivity thanks to the new perspective. And, of course, betrayals are going to be even more personal as you look your victim in the visor before eliminating them.

Advertisement

Development of the new version is been handled by Schell Games, best known for I Expect You To Die. In a press release, CEO Jesse Schell said, “There’s a lot to love about Among Us and this partnership presents a perfect pairing of the runaway success of the original game and the upward trajectory of the virtual reality ecosystem.”

Among Us VR platforms

Among Us VR is being developed for Steam VR, PlayStation VR, and Meta Quest 2, meaning that’ll players across various platforms will be able to experience the game.

It’s worth noting that Among Us VR will not be compatible with the original version, and will be sold as a completely separate game.

Advertisement

Is there an Among Us VR release date?

While no exact release date has been confirmed, Among Us VR is set to launch during the 2022 holiday season, Innersloth has announced.

We’ll be sure to update you here with all the latest as Among Us VR draws near.