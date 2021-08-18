Among Us devs upset with Epic over Fortnite’s new Imposter mode

Fortnite’s new Imposter mode probably looks very familiar to some, but Among Us devs aren’t happy about their game’s concept serving as the inspiration.

On August 17 Fortnite debuted a brand-new mode that will seem very familiar to anyone who’s played Among Us. That’s because the new “Infiltration” mode is basically Among Us, just in Fortnite.

Devs from Innersloth, the company that makes Among Us, aren’t to happy about it though. There’s nothing saying Epic couldn’t take their idea, but for devs, the fact that the company didn’t even reach out for a possible collab seems to sting a bit.

Advertisement

Gary Porter, a programmer at Innersloth, posted a picture of the map for Fortnite’s Imposter mode, and it does bear a striking resemblance to The Skeld map in Among Us.

“It’s okay tho, they flipped electrical and medbay and connected security to the cafeteria,” Porter wrote in the thread. “I wasn’t even around for the development of Skeld and I’m still kind of offended.”

Read More: Fortnite Will Smith skin leaked and coming soon

He wasn’t the only Innersloth employee to vent their frustration with Fortnite forgoing a crossover. Among Us community director Victoria Tran called Epic’s decision “sad.”

“It would’ve been really, really cool to collab haha. Just sad indie hours rn,” she tweeted the same day Fortnite’s latest update came out. “Like game mechanics fine, those shouldn’t be gatekept, but at the very least even different themes or terminology makes things more interesting?”

Advertisement

like game mechanics fine, those shouldn't be gatekept, but at the very least even different themes or terminology makes things more interesting? 😕 — Victoria Tran 🧋 (@TheVTran) August 17, 2021

Tran is right: Fortnite did just apparently decide to name their new definitely-not-Among Us mode “Imposters.” You’d think they could have named it a variety of different things, other than one of the main concepts in Innersloth’s hit indie title – and you wouldn’t be the only one.

“We didn’t patent the Among Us mechanics. I don’t think that leads to a healthy game industry,” Innersloth co-founder Puff tweeted, before adding, “Is it really that hard to put 10% more effort into putting your own spin on it, though?”

We didn't patent the Among Us mechanics. I don't think that leads to a healthy game industry. Is it really that hard to put 10% more effort into putting your own spin on it though? — Puff (@PuffballsUnited) August 17, 2021

Callum Underwood of Robot Teddy, an indie company that supports Innersloth, agreed, suggesting to Epic, “You could have changed the name at least lol.”

Advertisement

You could have changed the name at least lol https://t.co/xSmxhr4WVE — Callum Uwunderwood (@DevRelCallum) August 17, 2021

On top of all that, Among Us skins, back bling, and other in-game cosmetics would probably have been a sure-fire hit with Fortnite players.

We’ve seen collabs with other video games in the battle royale before, like Street Fighter. Whatever Epic’s reason for “cutting out the middle man” so to speak, this latest update might add another activity to keep players entertained in Fortnite… but it’s definitely rubbed the Among Us community the wrong way.