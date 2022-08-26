Amazon reportedly set to acquire EA after Apple & Disney buyout rumors

Amazon is reportedly set to buy Electronic Arts, and in turn add a whole bunch of mammoth franchises to their belt in FIFA, Apex Legends, and many more. EA was previously rumored to be of interest to Apple and Disney.

According to very credible sources, it appears as if Amazon, a growing force in the digital and gaming world, is set to make a huge statement by buying Electronic Arts AKA EA.

The report comes from GLHF who stated that today, August 26, 2022, Amazon will formally announce an official offer that they have made to acquire the game developer and publisher.

EA has been the talk of the town recently with other huge companies such as Apple and Disney rumored to be interested in acquiring them, but it appears as if Amazon has struck first.

If successful, this would mean that Amazon would own some of gaming’s biggest franchises in Apex Legends, FIFA, Madden, Battlefield, and tons more.

This would signify yet another bonkers gaming buyout in recent years following Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda in 2020, their transaction in progress with Activision Blizzard, and Sony’s official buyout of Bungie.

Not only that, but this would make sense for Amazon as they not only provide free games to subscribers of their Amazon Prime service, but the company has also been moving into the movie production market too.

Already, Amazon has multiple game franchises lined up for TV including the iconic RPG franchise Fallout as well Sony’s iconic God of War series.

There has yet to be any official confirmation from either Amazon or EA, but we expect some concrete details to emerge at some point today with a possible statement to provide full clarification.