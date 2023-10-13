Ubisoft unveils plans for streaming Activision Blizzard games after Microsoft purchase

Ubisoft has published a lengthy blog detailing everything that will happen with streaming Activision Blizzard games for Microsoft.

There is a glut of new information regarding Ubisoft’s plans as Microsoft closes its deal on acquiring Activision Blizzard. The deal was sealed today for $69 billion after UK regulators gave the thumbs up.

Conditions set out by the UK government’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) dictated that Microsoft would have to sell streaming rights to an independent party. Ubisoft acquired those rights for an undisclosed sum but now has the rights in perpetuity for the next 15 years.

Article continues after ad

The European Commission also required Microsoft to allow people who own the game outright, to be able to stream it “for free”.

Article continues after ad

Speaking on the blog, Chris Early, Ubisoft’s SVP of Strategic Partnerships & Business Development elaborated on the company’s plans.

The French publisher will be able to license out the streaming rights to various cloud gaming companies. It makes no mention of if Microsoft can simply buy a license for Xbox Cloud Streaming, however.

Article continues after ad

When asked what games are included in the deal, Early said:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“The deal includes all the Activision Blizzard games that are being distributed today and includes all the games that Activision Blizzard will release over the next 15 years.”

This includes things like Call of Duty, and “does include all the DLC”.

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft can now license out Activision Blizzard streamed games to other services

Activision Blizzard

Ubisoft plans to initially stream the games via Ubisoft+, but presumably, this will also begin to hit services like Amazon Luna, where it has its own segment.

Article continues after ad

Early does elaborate on how he thinks the current market will go, including the state of physical media. When asked “What do you think of the future of physical media in games?” Early responded with:

“I just don’t think it’s going away. Do I think physical sales might get lower over time? Sure, but will it ever completely go away? I don’t think so.”