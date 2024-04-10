All Star Wars Outlaws editions & pre-order bonuses

Star Wars Outlaws looks set to take gamers back to a galaxy far, far away with a brand-new tale in this transmedial universe. Here’s a rundown of every edition of Star Wars Outlaws you can purchase as well as the pre-order bonuses for the game.

We just got a thrilling new trailer for Star Wars Outlaws and it’s safe to say that the hype is building. Releasing on Agust 30, 2024, the game will follow the story of Kay Vess and her adorable Axolotl companion Nix.

Ubisoft has recently released a plethora of information on each of the editions of Star Wars Outlaws. There are a bunch of bonuses including cosmetics for Kay and Nix, their vehicles, and exclusive missions in-game.

We’ve compiled a list of every edition of Star Wars Outlaws and what you get for purchasing each one. We’ve also included pre-order bonuses and season pass details for the game if you’re already sold on it.

Star Wars Outlaws Standard edition – $69.99 / £59.99

The Star Wars Outlaws Standard edition is as bare bones as they come. Purchasing the Standard edition gets you the base game and nothing else.

Of course, if you like the look of Star Wars Outlaws enough for a day-one play, pre-ordering the Standard edition will give you a special pre-order bonus. We’ll go over that later on.

Star Wars Outlaws Gold edition – $109.99 / £94.99

Ubisoft

The Gold edition of Star Wars Outlaws is for those who are so keen for a day-one play, they can’t just wait for day one. Pre-ordering the Gold edition of the game gives you the pre-order bonuses and the following extras:

3 days early access

Star Wars Outlaws season pass

Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate edition – $129.99 / £114.99

Ubisoft

The Ultimate edition of Star Wars Outlaws is digital-only so if you’re looking to add to your physical collection, you might be out of luck here. To make up for that, the Ultimate edition comes with all the added bonuses of the Gold edition and more. Here’s everything you get:

3 days early access

Season pass

Rogue Infiltrator bundle (cosmetics for Kay, Nix, speeder, and Trailblazer spaceship)

Sabacc Shark bundle (cosmetics for Kay, her blaster, Nix, speeder, and Trailblazer spaceship)

Digital art book

Star Wars Outlaws pre-order bonus

Ubisoft

The pre-order bonus for Star Wars Outlaws that we kept bringing up will be added when you pre-order any of the three editions above. It includes:

A cosmetic for your speeder

A cosmetic for the Trailblazer spaceship

Star Wars Outlaws season pass details

The Star Wars Outlaws season pass will include two new narrative expansions that will be released sometime after launch. As a bonus, players will get the Jabba’s Gambit mission on release and some more cosmetics for Kay and Nix.