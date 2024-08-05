Star Wars Outlaws DLC: All upcoming story and character packs

The post-launch roadmap for Star Wars Outlaws DLC includes two story packs, the first of which will launch in Fall 2024.

Ubisoft will ship the first-ever open-world Star Wars game on August 30, inviting players to take part in an adventure set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars Outlaws centers around a scoundrel named Kay Vess, who’ll have to fight for a chance at starting a new life for herself. Along the way, she’ll tussle with some of the galaxy’s fiercest crime syndicates, but the fun won’t end when the credits roll.

Article continues after ad

Developer Massive Entertainment plans to support the game post-launch with story DLC and cosmetic packs. A roadmap from the team has outlined exactly what players can expect in the months ahead.

Ubisoft details Star Wars Outlaws’ DLC roadmap

Ubisoft

Players who purchase the Season Pass will gain access to the exclusive Jabba’s Gambit mission and Kessler Runner Character Pack on launch day.

Article continues after ad

The mission involves Kay receiving a job from Jabba the Hutt who wants her to collect a debt owed by ND-5, her droid companion. Meanwhile, the character pack features extra cosmetic items for Kay and Nix.

Article continues after ad

The next batch of content arrives on an unspecified date in Fall 2024, consisting of two cosmetic bundles and a story pack. With the bundles – Hunter’s Legacy and Cartel Ronin – users will receive cosmetics for Kay, Nix, the speeder, and the Trailblazer ship.

Ubisoft

Wild Card is the name of the story DLC, which tasks Kay with infiltrating a Sabacc tournament. An encounter with Lando Calrissian during the high-stakes competition indicates something more complex than card games are being run behind the scenes.

Article continues after ad

A write-up from Ubisoft notes that Season Pass owners will gain access to the cosmetic bundles when Wild Card goes live.

Spring 2025 marks the last stop on the roadmap, at which point Star Wars Outlaws developers will launch A Pirate’s Fortune DLC.

Article continues after ad

This story pack will put the Trailblazer’s reputation to the test, as Kay meets veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka of The Clone Wars fame. Apparently, Ohnaka has an axe to grind with a gang of ruthless pirates.

Article continues after ad

While the Season Pass will only be available for Gold/Ultimate Edition pre-orders or Ubisoft+ Premium members, both story packs will go on sale separately.