When is Star Wars Outlaws set? New Ubisoft open-world game timeline revealed

Ubisoft finally unveiled its upcoming Star Wars game, Star Wars Outlaws, with the new project fitting into the greater timeline of the franchise in an interesting way. So when exactly is this game set? The full details can be found below.

Between all the new Disney+ TV shows and other blockbuster games such as Jedi Survivor, it’s safe to say there has never been a better time to be a Star Wars fan. Now adding to the hype, Ubisoft has revealed that their brand new game, Star Wars Outlaws, will also be another big addition to the beloved franchise.

As with any new Star Wars product, fans are already curious as to when and how this fit within the greater universe. Will it be focused on the Sith, the New Order, or tell a fresh story altogether?

For those curious about the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws game, here is everything we know so far about when it is set and how it fits into the larger timeline.

Where does Star Wars Outlaws take place in the larger timeline?

In a recent interview with IGN, Massive Entertainment creative director Julian Gerighty explained that the game will be taking a step back in time and is set between the events of the first trilogy of movies. Specifically between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

“When we were starting off the discussions with Lucasfilm, it was very clear that the one-year period between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, that’s where the Rebels aren’t part of the picture,” Gerighty began.

“The Empire’s taking more and more control, but the syndicates, they’re taking more power, they’re exploiting all of these weaknesses. So it really is a moment where the underworld is thriving and there’s no better situation for an established or a rookie scoundrel to cut their teeth than this particular moment.”

Star Wars Outlaws was revealed during the recent Xbox Games Showcase, with both gameplay and narrative details confirmed about the new game. Players will take control of Kay Vess as she traverses the around the galaxy and encounters the various foes and faces of the underbelly of the Outer Rim.

