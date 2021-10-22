Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp: Release date, price, more

Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2’s remake will be released on the Nintendo Switch in 2022. Here’s everything we know about what’s coming in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will be bringing the turn-based tactics game to the Nintendo Switch, giving series fans and new players the chance to dive into its miniature battlefields. The remake will feature two campaigns that cover the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising.

While the original game was re-released on the Wii U Virtual Console, the new remake will boast new graphics that bring the strategic battles to the Switch. Whether you’re looking to take command of the Orange Star Army in the game’s campaign or aiming to take down your foes in the Versus Mode, then you’ll want to know all the latest news about Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp release date

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will release for Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022. The game was originally set for release on December 3, 2021, but Nintendo America Tweeted that the game needs to spend a little more time in development.

“The game just needs a little more time for fine-tuning. You’ll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience.” We don’t have an exact date set for Spring, but we’ll be updating this section once more details are announced.

What is Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp?

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a remake of the first two Advance Wars titles. The games are made up of turn-based battles, where the player commands a small army. During these strategic skirmishes, you’ll defend your land with the help of Andy, Max, Sami, and other Commanding Officers.

Each Commanding Officer has their own specialties and abilities that can be used to give you an edge over your foes. For example, Andy can repair units, while Sami can boost the abilities of troops.

The remake features a fresh new look and also comes packed with a Versus Mode, where up to four players can battle it out across various maps.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp price

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will cost $59.99 / £49.99 GBP. As of writing, the game can be pre-ordered via the Nintendo eShop. Physical copies will also be available at selected retailers.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp trailer

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp’s trailer showcases the game’s turn-based combat and various CO abilities, giving players a sneak peek at the redesigned units.

The grid-based combat will also be instantly recognizable to Fire Emblem fans, so make sure you check out the gameplay above to see how this remake of 20-year old classic looks on the Switch.

We'll be updating this post as more information is revealed about the Advance Wars remake, so be sure to keep checking back for updates.

