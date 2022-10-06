A$AP Rocky gets his own game mode in Need for Speed Unbound

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Superstar rapper A$AP Rocky has a key role in developing the visuals for the upcoming racing game Need for Speed Unbound and even has his own game mode called Takeover Scene.

A$AP Rocky is one of the biggest rappers over the last ten years and has cemented his musical legacy with hits like F*ckin’ Problems and Praise The Lord.

Now, he’s taking his musical abilities to the world of gaming and is the face of the latest Need for Speed game titled Need for Speed Unbound.

Unbound is the first game in the NFS franchise released since 2019, and A$AP Rocky has helped create a massive departure in style for the series that could use an artistic facelift.

Criterion Games Need for Speed Unbound is slated for a December 2022 release.

Need for Speed Unbound gets A$AP Rocky game mode

Need for Speed Unbound rocks a cel-shaded art style with racing animations that pop off the screen like an old-school comic book.

A$AP Rocky helped guide the artistic direction of the game, and is even releasing a new single along with the game titled, “Sh*ttin Me.”

The game’s first trailer placed Rocky in the spotlight and used tons of yellow shading which was featured heavily in his latest album, Testing.

Along with the song, Rocky’s very own game mode called Takeover Scene will have players working together to take over parts of Lakeshore, the game’s open world.

Developer Criterion’s creative director Kieran Crimmins said the partnership made sense because of the themes of “rebellion” and “trendsetting” that both NFS and Rocky are known for.

Unbound’s art style is a huge shift for the franchise who looks to make a splash on next-gen consoles for the first time come its December 2 release date.