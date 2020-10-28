How to get Bugsnax for free on PlayStation 5 with PS Plus - Dexerto

The adorable and charming little adventure game – Bugsnax – has been announced as the first free PlayStation 5 game for PS Plus owners. We’ll detail how you can secure your free copy of this cute concept on the PS5’s launch day.

Bugsnax is officially going to be free for PlayStation 5, PS Plus members when the console launches. The unique title is centered around Snaktooth Island and the player is tasked with visiting this remote island to investigate the island’s creatures. They are called Bugsnax. Half bug. Half snack.

Unlike most PS Plus games of late only being available for a single month. According to the PlayStation Blog, Bugsnax is actually going to be free until January 4, 2021. This offers a large window for people who haven’t been fortunate enough to secure their pre-order of the console.

How to get yourself a free copy of Bugsnax

The PlayStation Plus scheme has been around for a long time. You pay either a monthly subscription or an annual fee to sign up for PlayStation Plus.

Once you have done that, then you’re able to gain access to free games every month.

Once you have your PS5 setup, simply go to the store, go to the PS Plus section, and download the game for free.

The game has 2 trophy lists too

The developers of the game – Young Horses – also provided an update on Bugsnax and how trophies work with the game:

“We also wanted to provide some insight for the Trophy hunters out there: Bugsnax will have standalone Trophy lists for both PS5 and PS4, which means… you get double the fun, and double the Trophies! We’re also looking into supporting save transfers from your PS4 to your PS5, which would be added in a future update.”

Bugsnax will be free to download to Playstation 5 owners with PS Plus on launch day. It’s not free for PS4 owners.