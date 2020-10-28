 How to get Bugsnax for free on PlayStation 5 with PS Plus - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

How to get Bugsnax for free on PlayStation 5 with PS Plus

Published: 28/Oct/2020 19:44

by Andrew Highton
A character from Bugsnax
Young Horses

Share

Bugsnax

The adorable and charming little adventure game – Bugsnax – has been announced as the first free PlayStation 5 game for PS Plus owners. We’ll detail how you can secure your free copy of this cute concept on the PS5’s launch day.

Bugsnax is officially going to be free for PlayStation 5, PS Plus members when the console launches. The unique title is centered around Snaktooth Island and the player is tasked with visiting this remote island to investigate the island’s creatures. They are called Bugsnax. Half bug. Half snack.

Unlike most PS Plus games of late only being available for a single month. According to the PlayStation Blog, Bugsnax is actually going to be free until January 4, 2021. This offers a large window for people who haven’t been fortunate enough to secure their pre-order of the console.

characters in Bugsnax

How to get yourself a free copy of Bugsnax

The PlayStation Plus scheme has been around for a long time. You pay either a monthly subscription or an annual fee to sign up for PlayStation Plus.

Once you have done that, then you’re able to gain access to free games every month.

Once you have your PS5 setup, simply go to the store, go to the PS Plus section, and download the game for free.

The game has 2 trophy lists too

The developers of the game – Young Horses – also provided an update on Bugsnax and how trophies work with the game:

“We also wanted to provide some insight for the Trophy hunters out there: Bugsnax will have standalone Trophy lists for both PS5 and PS4, which means… you get double the fun, and double the Trophies! We’re also looking into supporting save transfers from your PS4 to your PS5, which would be added in a future update.”

Bugsnax will be free to download to Playstation 5 owners with PS Plus on launch day. It’s not free for PS4 owners.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

Share

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm