Astro's Playroom trophies list revealed: Free PS5 game - Dexerto

Chances are, Astro’s Playroom will be played by PS5 owners at least once because it’s completely free. The game comes pre-installed on all PlayStation 5 consoles and it even comes with a whole set of PS trophies for you to earn. Here are the trophies in all their glory.

After releasing one of the most successful PSVR titles of all-time in Astro Bot, ASOBI Team is back. Their newest title – Astro’s Playroom – is a completely free 3D platformer full of color, energy, and charm that spans 16 levels. It will already be pre-loaded onto your PS5, meaning you can boot the game up straight away on your brand new console.

If that wasn’t a tempting enough package, then 43 trophies can be thrown into the mix to complete this bargain. We have all the details on this free PS5 game – Astro’s Playroom – and its haul of trophies.

Astro’s Playroom trophies

You’ve Only Done Everything Found all trophies in ASTRO’s PLAYROOM. See you in our next adventure! Do it! Cleared Memory Meadow. Emotion Engine! Cleared SSD Speedway. HD graphics! Cleared Cooling Springs. Greatness Awaits! Cleared GPU Jungle. In Mint Condition Got your first artefact! Such a Big Fan! Got all artefacts in Cooling Springs. Charted! Got all artefacts in GPU Jungle. Welcome to the Third Place Got all artefacts in SSD Speedway. … And Conquered Worlds Got all artefacts in Memory Meadow. Dude Raider! Collected all artefacts in the 4 main stages and the PS Labo. Wow! One Down, Lots More to Go! Got your first puzzle piece. Cool Hoarder Got all puzzle pieces in Cooling Springs. The Found Legacy Got all puzzle pieces in GPU Jungle. Omega Booster! Got all puzzle pieces in SSD Speedway. Ico-nic Got all puzzle pieces in Memory Meadow. A Grand Tour! Got all puzzle pieces in the game. Way to go! Gatcha Beginner Got your first Gatcha prize. For the Players! Got a secret gatcha. Gatcha Maniac Got half the gatcha prizes. Saru Gatcha! Got all gatcha prizes. Project Neo Sent 10 bots flying with a single spin attack. The Last Guy Walked around with at least 20 bots following you in CPU Plaza. This Way Up Punched the PS Logo on the PS2 in PlayStation Labo. You Got a Trophy! Picked up a trophy in PlayStation Labo. I Recognise You… Punched and looked into the lens of PS VR in PlayStation Labo. The Very Far Point… Stood on the tip of the Aim Controller in PlayStation Labo. Honey, I’m Home! Walked under the PlayStation Home icon in PlayStation Labo. Disc Swap! Opened the lid of the PlayStation console in PlayStation Labo. Keepy Uppies Juggled a ball 5 times with the Frog Suit. Hell Diver Dived into the water from the diving board. Jumping Splash! Jumped in the fountain near the final goal in Cooling Springs. Twisting Metal Jumped 3 times during a spin attack on ice. Jason! Sheltered from the heavy rain in Memory Meadow. Pain! Got hit by flying rubbish in Memory Meadow. Wipeout! Got a strike in Memory Meadow. Ready for the Proving Deflected a Spitter’s attack with an arrow. Little Rolling Star… Made a huge snowball. No No No Noooooo! Fell 30 meters and caught yourself in the monkey suit in GPU Jungle. Adequate, Boy… Hit all rabbits with arrows at the mountain peak of GPU Jungle. Wild Arms Performed a spin while shooting the machine gun. It’s All in the Mind Beat 3 enemies quickly by punching them. Super Computer Revealed former logo in PlayStation Labo.

Eagle-eyed viewers will probably recognize a fair few references related to the trophy names. Virtually all of them are tied into a former PlayStation game, franchise, character, or quote. It’s a great nod to previous generations as Astro’s Playroom cuts the ribbon for the new one.

For a Free PS5 game, Astro’s Playroom looks extensive, and so do its trophies. So keep referring back to this list to help you on your way to that shiny platinum.

Astro’s Playroom comes pre-installed on PlayStation 5’s when they launch on November 12.