We can break Dragon’s Dogma 2’s economy if we all work together

A visionary Dragon’s Dogma 2 player has outlined a plan that will make every Arisen stacks of cash and all it costs is a measly 10,000 gold. Don’t worry, it’s not what it sounds like.

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Pawn system is the key to making us all millionaires. Well, hundred-thousandaires but still, that’s pretty good.

Reddit user u/Thick_Shady has outlined a plan that could see the game’s economy turned on its head. As long as enough people are willing to invest that is.

Sounding like someone that you vaguely remember from high school DMing you on Instagram after years of no contact, u/Thick_Shady explains that the first step is setting a simple Pawn Quest that rewards 10,000 gold.

Essentially, if enough players set a 10,000 gold Pawn quest for killing basic monsters like a Cyclops or an Ogre, other Arisen can hire 2 Pawns with that reward and earn 20,000 gold.

For your part, a one-time payment of 10,000 gold could potentially become 100,000 spread across multiple players. This is because you don’t pay 10,000 gold each time another player completes your Pawn Quest.

Thanks to the Pawn search system in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can repeatedly swap your party members for infinite instances of 20,000 gold for killing lowly monsters, if everyone joins in that is. The returns are staggering according to u/Thick_Shady.

“I made 200k gold within about 2 hours of running around killing cyclops and ogres, not to mention the extra gold you could get from selling the monster drops,” they explained. Just remember that cycling through other people’s dirty Pawns may leave your Main Pawn with Dragonsplague so keep a close eye on them.