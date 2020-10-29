Watch Dogs Legion Day 1 update: full patch notes - Dexerto

With its launch still fresh on the minds of players, the creators of Watch Dogs Legion have already released their first ‘hotfix’. Here’s what they’ve updated, along with the full patch notes below.

Watch Dogs Legion is one of the most hotly-anticipated games of the year. The third installment in the Watch Dogs series, this time we see our sights set on a futuristic version of London, challenging corruption and causing the usual chaos.

With less than 24 hours to go until the release date, Ubisoft announced there were issues for Xbox One players during the ‘404’ mission, which caused the console to overheat and shut down. This issue plagued review copies of the game, leading to concerns about release day issues.

While the patch below doesn’t address the issue directly, it does deliver a number of performance-enhancing fixes and eradicate some known bugs on all platforms. According to Ubisoft, the overheating issue will be addressed, so watch out for a separate patch for this.

Watch Dogs Legion October 29 hotfix

Releasing so-called ‘hotfix’ patches on release day is nothing new. As more and more players pick up the game and begin exploring, more issues will come to light across various platforms.

Thankfully, Ubisoft has been quick to respond, and put out a hotfix patch the same day as Watch Dogs Legion was released.

According to the studio, the hotfix addresses “performance issues we’re seeing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.” While Xbox and PlayStation users have already received the patch, PC users have to wait until October 30.

Watch Dogs Legion performance improvements

So, what exactly has been fixed in this patch? Well, aside from the noted “performance issues” which have been addressed, a number of other glitches have been sorted.

When characters walked through checkpoints in-game, there was a notable frame rate drop. Thankfully, this has now been addressed by the studio, along with improving the frame rates while driving around London.

It seems that certain languages also crashed the game. Players that had their console set to Turkish, Indonesian,Greek, Romanian, Hungarian, Vietnamese or THAI languages experienced sporadic and random crashes when launching the game, though this has now been fixed.

PC players also benefit from a number of improvements once they receive the patch. RTX GPU users are getting a fix to improve framerates on their machines thanks to an optimization update, which has been highlighted by a number of comments on the studio’s Twitter post announcing the patch.

Input controller switching could also cause issues for PC players, though this too has now been addressed by Ubisoft.

We’ve deployed a hotfix on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC patch coming on Friday. Here is a list of fixes included in the hotfix: https://t.co/HMN29WdCLq pic.twitter.com/M73ldAGX8O — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) October 29, 2020

Watch Dogs Legion Day 1 update: Full patch notes

PS4 player specific

Global performance improvements on PS4 for smoother gameplay/driving

Fixed sporadic crashes on PS4

Xbox player specific

Fixed sporadic crashes on Xbox One/S

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on Xbox One X when selecting a certain option in the Into the Void mission

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when browsing through the Premium Shop tabs on Xbox One

PC player specific

Made several improvements to PC performance

Optimized performance to improve framerates for RTX GPUs

Fixed a freeze when switching input controllers on PC

General updates