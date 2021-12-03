Forza Horizon 5 patch notes for the December 3 update have been released, focusing on Multiplayer, Car, and Accolade changes as well as a few other things.

Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios have been on top of the issues in the game since release, including several glitches, exploits, and issues with online multiplayer.

Their first patch since the November 9 launch solved a few of the reported glitches, including checks to prevent players from using accessibility options to farm loads of credits.

Now, the developers have focused on multiplayer gameplay including several fixes for Horizon Open and Horizon Arcade.

But, there’s more…

Advertisement

Below you can find the official Forza Horizon 5 patch notes, taken from a developer post on December 3, 2021.

Forza Horizon 5 patch notes & version numbers