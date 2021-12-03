Version Number:

  • Xbox One: 2.414.967.0
  • Xbox Series: 3.414.967.0
  • PC: 3.414.967.0
  • Steam: 1.414.967.0

Game Stability

  • Various stability fixes
  • Fixed crash that could occur when loading Chapter 6 in the Born Fast Horizon Story
  • Fixed crash that could occur when replaying the Canyon Expedition
  • Fixed a soft lock that could occur during the Baja Expedition

Multiplayer

  • Improvements for an issue where convoy members and other players can disappear
  • Horizon Open – Reduced the amount of races in Open Racing events before a car change, from 5 to 3
  • Horizon Open – Removed The Goliath from pool to prevent long wait for race completion
  • Horizon Open – Street Race routes will now be at night
  • Horizon Open – Removed S2 Cross Country races from rotation
  • Horizon Open – Fixed issue with scoring HUD in Open Drifting
  • Eliminator – Randomised position of Eliminator car drops
  • Fixed an issue where searching for a convoy via ‘Find a Convoy’ could result in an infinite load
  • Convoy leaders accepting a Forza LINK invite now accepts for the whole convoy
  • Convoy icon on Player Label in the map has been updated to be more readable
  • Horizon Arcade – Score target now scales based on number of participants
  • Horizon Arcade – Fixed an issue where convoy members were seeing different score totals
  • Horizon Arcade – Prioritise grouping players in larger groups when event starts
  • Horizon Arcade – Increased the time at which a Horizon Arcade event radius will appear on the map ahead of it starting to 10 minutes
  • Horizon Arcade – Adjusted completion requirements for some Horizon Arcade events
  • Horizon Arcade – Fixed issue where finding a Barn Find during a Horizon Arcade event could leave players in a bad game state
  • Horizon Arcade – Fixed issue where Horizon Arcade Mini Missions HUD wouldn’t show players when next mission is starting
  • Horizon Arcade – Added unique icons for each Horizon Arcade game type on the map
  • Horizon Arcade – Fixed an issue where some ramps might not appear during Horizon Arcade bullseye events
  • Horizon Arcade – Reduced the completion requirements as part of Festival Playlist
  • Made car restrictions for Horizon Tour clearer
  • Fixed issue where beating a record in Rivals and Series Rivals wouldn’t provide a new rival in the post-race screen
  • Fixed issue where players could see incorrect points total in Playground Games events when a player left
  • Fixed issue where no traffic was present for online street races
  • Fixed issue with destination pin when playing expeditions in co-op
  • Fixed issue with AI cars disappearing when playing expeditions in co-op

Wheel Compatibility

  • Fixed an issue where button prompts were not appearing for users with a Logitech G920

Exploits

  • Fixed an issue where players could tune their car to a higher class vehicle before starting a race
  • Fixed an issue where times from Blueprint events could be erroneously posted to the leaderboard for the race at that location
  • Fixed an issue where players were able to post to Rivals and PR Stunt leaderboards when using modified game speed settings

PC

  • Fixed issue where Pause Menu could show two tabs at once when changing focus away from the game and unpausing with a controller
  • Fixed issue where mouse input was being ignored in the Horizon Story Post Race Stars screen
  • Stopped mouse being able to move the camera during Pre-Race cinematic
  • Fixed an issue where low video memory warning could be displayed incorrectly on AMD Renoir
  • Fixed an issue where running at 3440×1440 resolution would cause graphical artefacts on the screen edge
  • Improved messaging around out of date drivers

Cars

  • ’98 Toyota Supra RZ – Corrected window trim issue and various other fixes to upgrade parts
  • Added Freeroam Convertible functionality to the Willys Jeep, Lamborghini Gallardo LP570 Spyder and Porsche 918 Spyder
  • ’18 BMW M5 – Corrected colour in front left brake calliper
  • ’70 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler – Stock brakes can’t be painted
  • Fixed DeLorean logo on Car Collection screen
  • Reduced Transmission whine on stock car audio
  • Updated the engine audio for the Porsche 918 Spyder

Accolades

  • Fixed an issue where some completed Accolades could reset to being incomplete
  • Fixed an issue with Accolades for photographing the statues in the El Camino story not unlocking
  • Fixed an issue where the Accolade for taking a short cut in the final Lucha De Carreteras story chapter would not unlock
  • Fixed “Raised in the Desert” not requiring the player to be in the designated car
  • Fixed “Unlimited Power” description to say Unlimited Off-road rather than Extreme Off-road
  • Fixed “Ready, Set, Go!” unlocking if player lost the race
  • Removed some Accolades which could become incompletable which required the player to complete a PR Stunt in a specific car
  • Corrected typo on the “A True Advantage” description from 2018 to 2019 Aston Martin Vantage
  • Fixed “Ford of the Wings” where the objective wouldn’t appear when pinned
  • Fixed issue where “Monster Destroyer” would not complete if the player wins after a restart
  • Updated the “Canon Run” accolades to use the correct name
  • Corrected the number of air skills required for the “Air In A G Wagon” Accolade
  • Fixed an issue with the “Unbeatable Dirt Racing” Accolade counting progress incorrectly
  • Fixed “Money To Burn” Accolade directing players to wrong drift zone
  • Updated “Don’t Break It, There Isn’t Many Left” Accolade to inform player of danger sign they need to complete
  • Fixed issue where pinning Accolades for some danger signs would not set the route correctly
  • Added ability to jump to rewards in the Accolade menus

Super7

  • Super7 second pre event screen now shows Title and Description rather than the Creator and Description
  • Fixed issue in Super7 where players can experience a long load if creating a challenge far from a road
  • Fixed issue where Super7 challenge props wouldn’t load after publishing
  • Fixed issue where player could stop getting new Super7 challenges
  • Removed an incorrect VO line from playing when returning to Freeroam from Super7

Other

  • Fixed an issue where Seasonal PR Stunts would state 1mph/1ft/1m more required despite meeting the completion criteria
  • EventLab – Props will now appear as the colour variant selected before being placed
  • Removed some erroneous props present in the stadium when creating EventLab events
  • Fixed an issue where players could not see their own Events in Event Blueprints menu
  • Changed “Place” variable in Rules of Play to “Rank” to be more representative
  • Fixed issue in Blueprint Builder where prop thumbnail wouldn’t appear
  • Altered the flow of the Forza LINK tutorial to avoid players with custom control mappings getting stuck
  • Added scrolling delay to long Forza LINK phrases to help with legibility
  • Fixed an issue with Forza LINK when sending “Follow me” in reply to the barn find request not setting a route
  • Rewinding during a showcase could cause the game to ignore the offline game speed accessibility setting
  • Infiniti Car Collection now awards the “STONKS” Forza LINK phrase
  • Fixed issue where player would get spawned in the wrong location when replaying Expeditions
  • Added accessibility option to progress Horizon Stories without completing the proceeding challenges
  • Fixed Hall of Fame banners not prioritising friends who had joined the Hall of Fame
  • Fixed various bad Fast Travel points which could leave the player stuck
  • Fixed an issue where the Lugar Tranquilo player home could become locked again after having purchased it
  • Fixed player labels showing the wrong PI on the map
  • Marathon icon no longer overlaps the Horizon Street Scene outpost icon on the map
  • Change map filters to include the Eliminator map icon under multiplayer events, rather than Festival sites
  • Fixed camera clipping through scenery during post-race results cinematic
  • Fixed issues with clipping on various clothing items in character creator
  • Fixed issue with price displaying incorrectly for Car Pass and Premium Add-Ons Bundle in Steam
  • Fixed an issue where Festival Playlist displayed more points earned than are achievable
  • Fixed prestige stars not appearing in online leaderboards
  • Added the Ability to ‘View Eligible Cars’ on Seasonal PR Stunts in the Festival Playlist screen
  • Made the final checkpoint in street race events visually distinct from normal checkpoints
  • Made it so that the Add Layer feature in the Livery Editor now correctly adds the layer to the top of the stack
  • Fixed Achievement tracking for the “Unlimited Prowess” Achievement
  • Fixed an issue where players were able to skip the whole race in Chapter 2 of Lucha de Carreteras
  • Fixed an issue where the radio could be turned back on after turning it off
  • Updated Fast Travel message from pause menu to correctly inform player it will take them to the nearest Festival site
  • Fixed an issue where players could be switched from manual to automatic gears after a cutscene