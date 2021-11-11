Forza Horizon 5 players slam Horizon Arcade as one of “worst” changes in years

Forza Horizon 5 players have criticized Horizon Arcade as one of the “worst” in years after developers changed it from Forzathon Live.

Forza Horizon 5 was officially released on November 9 and with it came a few changes to the gameplay. One of the biggest would be the map change from the UK to Mexico, but there is also a change in the multiplayer challenges formerly known as Forzathon Live.

Originally launched in Horizon 3, Forzathon Live introduced special hourly multiplayer events in which up to 12 players could join together to finish challenges. When these events were available, the game would alert you so you could quickly head to the destination.

With the game’s latest release, however, the developers have changed the name to Forza Arcade and there are some issues that are leaving players furious.

Forza Arcade issues

On November 10, a player went to the Forza subreddit to express their anger about the changes made to the multiplayer game mode. The fan started his message with: “I have tried them, since the early access release, continuously, 30+ times and we could never beat it.”

Further explaining their thoughts, they mentioned that there are never enough players joining the challenges compared to the previous games. However, there seems to be an explanation for the decrease in players.

“How could they,” the Redditor asked. “They barely get announced anymore and just pop-up on the map without anyone mentioning them and then on top they split them into 2 separate ‘Forzathons’ to split the community even more.

The user also stated that they believe the goal points are too much for a small group to handle, and they believe the developers should set the events back to a set timeframe like they had for previous games.

This isn’t the first time players have reported a game-breaking issue, as others have had troubles setting their real name as their license plate.

Playground Games has yet to make a statement on the feedback, so it’s unknown if anything will be changed with future updates.